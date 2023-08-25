Raksha Bandhan, a revered Hindu festival celebrating the pious bond between siblings, falls on 30 August this year. However, due to Bhadra Kaal occurring the same day, the festival will also be celebrated on August 31 as Bhadra is considered inauspicious. On this auspicious day, a sister performs aarti and ties a rakhi around her brother’s wrist as a symbol of her love and trust. In return, the brother pampers her by giving gifts and promises to safeguard his sister. This ritual symbolises love and support among siblings.

It is pertinent to note that the opportune time to celebrate rakhi will commence after 9:01 pm on Wednesday, post the conclusion of Bhadra Kaal.

Raksha Bandhan Rakhi ceremony – after 9:01 PM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra end time – 9:01 PM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Punchha – 5:30 PM to 6:31 PM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha – 6:31 PM to 8:11 PM

Raksha Bandhan 2023: History

The roots of Raksha Bandhan can be traced back to ancient times and medieval history. The festival is celebrated by recounting the story of Rani Karnavati of Mewar who sent a rakhi to Emperor Humayun in a bid to thank him for helping her at the time when her kingdom was under attack from Bahadur Shah of Gujarat. Humayun came to rescue and saved her kingdom.

As per Hindu mythology, Draupadi also tied a piece of cloth on Lord Krishna’s wrist when his finger was injured while battling the evil King Shishupal. Lord Krishna, in return, assured to protect her.

Additionally, during the partition of Bengal in 1905, Rabindranath Tagore started the Rakhi Mahotsav, a mass Raksha Bandhan festival. The festival aimed at developing unity and love among Hindus and Muslims of Bengal.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Significance

Speaking about the significance of the festival, it is celebrated to follow the age-old tradition of honouring the pure relationship between a sister and a brother. Parents encourage their children to celebrate rakhi to make them realise the importance of the bond among siblings. While the sister prays for her brother’s safety, the brother swears to defend his sister from harm.