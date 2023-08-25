Raksha Bandhan 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals and celebrations

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is an auspicious Hindu festival that falls in the month of Sawan or Shravana on the Full Moon day (Purnima) every year. This year, the festival will be celebrated on 30 August, Wednesday. The day is dedicated to brothers and sisters, embracing their pious bond of love and protection for each other. The age-old tradition is commemorated with joy and enthusiasm across the country and globally among Hindus.

On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread called ‘rakhi’ to their brothers and pray for their longevity and overall well-being. Brothers, on the other hand, present gifts to their beloved sisters, assuring them of protection and support throughout their lives. In addition to promoting love, care, and protection, the festival emphasises the importance of bonds and pious relationships.

When is Raksha Bandhan 2023?

With Raksha Bandhan 2023 around the corner, preparations are in full swing for the festival. However, people remain confused due to uncertainty about when the festival should be celebrated. Based on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of ‘Shravana’ or ‘Sawan’, there are two possible dates on which the festival will be marked this year – 30 August and 31 August. However, if one abides by the widely accepted date, it will be celebrated on 30 August, Wednesday only after the end of the Bhadra Kaal.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Shubh Muhurat

It is believed that the Rakhi tying ceremony should be avoided during the Bhadra Kaal or malicious time. According to the Hindu scriptures, it is inauspicious to tie rakhi on your brother’s wrist during the Bhadra Kaal. Based on Drik Panchang, Purnima Tithi or Full Moon starts at 10:58 am on 30 August. It will continue till 7:05 am on 31 August, Thursday. However, Bhadra Kaal will conclude at 9:01 pm on Wednesday following which people can start their celebrations.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rituals and celebrations

On the auspicious day, the sister performs an aarti for her brother and prays for his overall well-being. Following the aarti, she adorns his wrist with a rakhi and goes on to feed him with tasty sweets and desserts. Brothers, on the other hand, show their affection by giving gifts or money to their sisters. After this ritual, the entire family indulges in further celebrations and gorges on delicious food and sweets.