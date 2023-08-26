Raksha Bandhan 2023 is around the corner. It will be celebrated all across the nation on August 30 and 31. As the day of the festival is nearing, people have indulged themselves in the preparations. They have begun visiting markets looking for the perfect ensemble of the day and grabbing some beautiful rakhis to adorn their brothers’ wrists. Meanwhile, brothers are likely to have begun thinking of the gifts for their sisters. Well, here are some unique and thoughtful suggestions that brothers can consider while buying gifts for their sisters.

6 thoughtful gifts for your sisters:

Handbags

Handbags, these days, are one of the best accessories. You can either pick a stylish sling bag, a classy handbag, or a spacious tote bag. Based on your budget, grab a perfect piece as per her liking and this will turn out to be the best gift for her.

Scented Candles

While clothes, handbags, or jewelry are the best options for gifting, you can go for an offbeat option. Gift your sister a set of scented candles this Raksha Bandhan. The aroma of these candles will make your sister remember you every time she lights them up. This will definitely make up for a beautiful gift.

Makeup

For a makeup enthusiast, makeup products will be the perfect present. From lipsticks to eyeliners, eye shadow pallets, and highlighters, there are plenty of options to choose from. It is better advised to pick a makeup kit and gift set that has a variety of products. Before you buy the products, it is mandatory to ensure that you are wary of the quality of products to avoid skin infections.

Personalised T-shirts

As clothes are said to be a girl’s best friend, apparel can be the best gift option that can be given as a gift to your sister. You can grab a chic t-shirt from the huge variety of women’s clothing and get it printed with a cute photo featuring you both. If not going for personalised t-shirts, you can also go for oversized t-shirts which is quite a hit these day. It is a must to know her size and the preferred style to gift her the perfect outfit.

Oxidised or Bohemian jewellry

Jewelry is loved by women of all ages. A pair of earrings, a sophisticated neckpiece, or any other piece of jewelry is sure to bring a smile to your sister’s face. Go for the type of jewelry as per her style choices. If you are short on budget, then you can opt for oxidised or bohemian jewelry which makes for a good gift. A jewelry set that includes a ring, pair of earrings, and neckpiece will be a perfect, wholesome present.

Chocolates

Well, with a tight budget and limited pocket money, it won’t be possible for some to grab expensive gifts for their sisters. In this case, we have got you covered. For a minimal yet cute present, consider gifting a chocolate box and hampers as they can be ideal gift options. Go for chocolates along with some flowers and a note to surprise your beloved sister.