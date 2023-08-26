Raksha Bandhan 2023: Budget-friendly Rakhi gifts for your siblings
The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is nearing. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 30 and 31 August due to Bhadra Kaal.
The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is nearing. Epitomising love and protection, the festival holds great importance in terms of spirituality and tradition. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 30 and 31 August due to Bhadra Kaal. To celebrate the day, sisters dress up and perform aarti while tying rakhis on their brothers' wrists. Rakhi is a thread symbolising sisters' love for their brother. The day also sees siblings giving gifts to each other, especially brothers. As far as the gifts are concerned, they matter as they show how much you adore your sister. It is not the budget that matters but the emotions behind the present that you get for your siblings.
Here are five budget-friendly yet unique Rakhi gift ideas for siblings:
- Photo hampers
It is always a heartwarming moment when you cherish memories shared with your siblings throughout these years. In this case, nothing matches a collection of photographs as a gift for your siblings. Collect some adorable photos of yourself with your siblings and the family and make a photo collage or a photo dumb for your brother or sister.
- Handmade Personalised Card
Create a heartfelt handmade card. Use memories and kind words to adorn the card and share anecdotes, inside jokes, or nostalgic moments that revolve around you both. Handwritten messages have more sentimental value than any other item brought from the store.
- Plant
Consider giving your siblings a plant as it represents the growth, resilience, and enduring beauty of the bond you both share. The act of caring for the plant is the same as nurturing your sibling relationship. As the roots grow deeper and the flowers bloom, your relationship also grows stronger.
- Chocolates or sweets
Not sure what your siblings prefer? Simply, grab a box full of delicious sweets and chocolates as everyone loves a sweet treat. In a minimum amount, you can add a plethora of options and make a great gift to please your siblings. The delicious fusion of flavours is the best gift that can be given to siblings.
- Customised Mugs
Mugs are an ideal gifting option for every occasion. Get the mugs customised with a beautiful picture of your brother and a sweet message for him. The note should tell how much your sibling means to you. This would bring a smile on her face.
