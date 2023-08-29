Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best Instagram captions to wish your siblings
For those who wish to drop a quirky and funny post for their siblings on Raksha Bandhan but are out of caption ideas, we have got you covered. Take a look at some Instagram captions that will have you laughing out loud
Raksha Bandhan is all about siblings. On this day, they flaunt their love for each other and tie a Rakhi on the wrists of their brothers. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30 and 31 due to Bhadra Kaal, which will take place for a certain period of time. Notably, it is considered inauspicious to tie rakhi on your brother’s during Bhadra Kaal.
For those living far away, sisters order Rakhis online for their brothers. These days, siblings have also begun posting stories and appreciation posts for each other on their social media handles. For those who wish to drop a post for their siblings but are out of caption ideas, we have got you covered. Listed below are a few captions that you can use to write witty, quirky, or heartwarming captions for your siblings.
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Captions for Instagram
- To days when I used to eat things from the fridge not because I was hungry but because my sibling would get to eat the good stuff before me. Happy Rakhi!
- Dear brother, you are no less than a mosquito. Annoying but present every time.
- I heard annoying stuff is hard to forget. For me, that’s you. Happy Rakhi!
- Tedha hai, par mera hai!
- “Your siblings are the only people in the world who know what it’s like to have been brought up the way you were.” — Betsy Cohen
- “There’s no other love like the love for a brother. There’s no other love like the love from a brother” – Astrid Alauda
- From childhood fights to adult adventures, we have come a long way, and let’s admit together it was amazing. Happy Raksha Bandhan and loads of love!
- May the sacred thread of Rakhi remind you that you’re always in my prayers. Here’s to a lifetime of happiness.
- My sister helped me learn everything in life I needed, and she was only in fourth grade when she did that.
- Brothers are annoying. They interfere and criticise. But they stand like mountains every time their sisters deal with hurdles.
also read
Noisy Nights: Why snoring before the age of 50 is a reason to worry
According to a study, nighttime snoring among those under the age of 50 has a higher chance of developing heart disease in the future. The study also found young people with sleep apnea had a 60 per cent higher risk of stroke over a 10-year follow-up period than people who didn't snore
Why 24 August is the ‘sickest day of the year’ in the US
More people call in sick to work on 24 August than any other day in the year in the US, a new research reveals. The most common reasons to skip work are stomach bugs, food poisoning, diarrhoea, and vomiting
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Funny messages, memes, clips that perfectly describe the brother-sister bond
The tradition of Raksha Bandhan sees sisters tying a sacred thread known as ‘Rakhi’ on their brothers' wrists and praying for their longevity and overall well-being. In return, brothers provide them with gifts and assure them of protection and support till their last breath