Raksha Bandhan is all about siblings. On this day, they flaunt their love for each other and tie a Rakhi on the wrists of their brothers. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30 and 31 due to Bhadra Kaal, which will take place for a certain period of time. Notably, it is considered inauspicious to tie rakhi on your brother’s during Bhadra Kaal.

For those living far away, sisters order Rakhis online for their brothers. These days, siblings have also begun posting stories and appreciation posts for each other on their social media handles. For those who wish to drop a post for their siblings but are out of caption ideas, we have got you covered. Listed below are a few captions that you can use to write witty, quirky, or heartwarming captions for your siblings.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Captions for Instagram

To days when I used to eat things from the fridge not because I was hungry but because my sibling would get to eat the good stuff before me. Happy Rakhi! Dear brother, you are no less than a mosquito. Annoying but present every time. I heard annoying stuff is hard to forget. For me, that’s you. Happy Rakhi! Tedha hai, par mera hai! “Your siblings are the only people in the world who know what it’s like to have been brought up the way you were.” — Betsy Cohen “There’s no other love like the love for a brother. There’s no other love like the love from a brother” – Astrid Alauda From childhood fights to adult adventures, we have come a long way, and let’s admit together it was amazing. Happy Raksha Bandhan and loads of love!