Pulitzer Prize 2020: From Colson Whitehead's second Pulitzer to first audio reporting award, full list of winners

The 2020 Pulitzer Prize winners were announced on 4 May through an online video, after being delayed for two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pulitzer administrator Dana Canedy talked about the “deeply trying times” amidst which the prizes were being announced, reminding of the importance of journalist and of how the arts continue to “sustain, unite and inspire.”
The Fiction prize was awarded to Colson Whitehead for his novel The Nickel Boys, about an abusive reform school in Florida, making it his second Pulitzer, having first won for his 2017 book The Underground Railroad.
This year, a new prize for audio reporting was also introduced, and awarded to the This American Life podcast's staff, along with Molly O'Toole of the Los Angeles Times and Emily Green, a Vice News freelancer, for the episode 'The Out Crowd,' about the impact of the Trump administration's Remain in Mexico policy.
Ida B Wells was also honoured with a posthumous special citation for her courageous reporting on lynching, and $50,000 will be donated to support her mission.
The full list of 2020 Pulitzer Prize winners:
JOURNALISM
Public Service
Anchorage Daily News in collaboration with ProPublica
Breaking News Reporting
Staff of The Courier-Journal, Louisville, Ky.
Investigative Reporting
Brian M Rosenthal of The New York Times
Explanatory Reporting
Staff of The Washington Post
Local Reporting
Staff of The Baltimore Sun
National Reporting
T Christian Miller, Megan Rose and Robert Faturechi of ProPublica
and
Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker and Lewis Kamb of The Seattle Times
International Reporting
Staff of The New York Times
Feature Writing
Ben Taub of The New Yorker
Commentary
Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times
Criticism
Christopher Knight of the Los Angeles Times
Editorial Writing
Jeffery Gerritt of the Palestine (Tx) Herald-Press
Editorial Cartooning
Barry Blitt, contributor, The New Yorker
Breaking News Photography
Photography Staff of Reuters
Feature Photography
Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of the Associated Press
Audio Reporting
Staff of This American Life with Molly O’Toole of the Los Angeles Times and Emily Green, freelancer, Vice News for 'The Out Crowd'
LETTERS AND DRAMA
Fiction
The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead
Drama
A Strange Loop by Michael R. Jackson
History
Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America by W Caleb McDaniel (Oxford University Press)
Biography
Sontag: Her Life and Work by Benjamin Moser (Ecco/HarperCollins)
Poetry
The Tradition by Jericho Brown (Copper Canyon Press)
General Nonfiction
The Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care by Anne Boyer (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
and
The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America by Greg Grandin (Metropolitan Books)
Music
The Central Park Five by Anthony Davis, premiered by Long Beach Opera on June 15, 2019
Special Citation
Ida B Wells
The Pulitzer Prizes are considered the most prestigious journalism honour in the United States.
The 19-member Pulitzer Board consists of journalists and news executives from across the US, and five academics or persons in the arts.
The Prizes were established by Hungarian-American journalist and newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer, who bequeathed his money to Columbia University upon his death in 1911. The Pulitzer Prizes, from a portion of this money, were first awarded in 1917.
Updated Date: May 05, 2020 10:06:44 IST