Protests against transphobia, sex work criminalisation at Sydney's LGBTQI Mardi Gras, amid COVID-19 restrictions
Face masks were mandatory for participants, along with temperature checks and screening at entry points.
Sydney’s annual iconic Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras went ahead on Saturday, only in a different format due to coronavirus restrictions.
It was being held at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where people can socially distance in their seats rather than on the traditional route down Oxford Street.
Up to 23,000 spectators were allowed in the stands while the performers were on the pitch.
Organisers said this year’s parade moved from the traditional large floats and instead focused on the outlandish pageantry of costumes, puppetry and props. Face masks were mandatory for participants, along with temperature checks and screening at entry points.
Meanwhile, LGBTQI rights protesters were given the green light to march down Oxford Street in a separate event before the parade. Health officials in New South Wales state agreed to make an exception to the 500-person limit on public gatherings after organisers agreed to enhanced contact-tracing processes.
The marchers are protesting social issues including transphobia, the mandatory detention of asylum-seekers and the criminalisation of sex work.
