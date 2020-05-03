Professor KS Nisar Ahmed, a towering figure in Kannada literature, passes away at 84 in Bengaluru

Renowened Kannada poet Professor K S Nisar Ahmed passed away on 3 May at the age of 84 at his Bengaluru residence, reported Asian News International. The Padma Shri-awardee was suffering from cancer and had recently travelled to the United States to receive treatment.

Kannada poet Professor KS Nisar Ahmed passes away at his residence. He was 84 years old. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/i7hadMxVhE — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

A remarkable figure in Kannda literature, Ahmed wrote several tremendously popular songs and poems such as 'Jogada Siri Belakinalli' and 'Kurigalu Saar Kurigalu'. Some of his other best known works include Nityotsava, Anaamika Anglaru, Sanje Aidara Male, Manasu Gandhi, and Bazaru.

A professor of Geology at the Sahyadri First Grade College for a couple of terms, Ahmed was invited to the Kannada poets' meet at the Mysuru Dasara in 1959.

The academician had also led the Kannada Sahitya Sammalenna in the year 2007 and was subsequently honoured with the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award in 2008. Much later in 2017, he made history by becoming the first Muslim to inaugurate the festival, deeming it the "greatest moment of his life" as well as reiterating the importance of communal harmony.

Many of the poet's readers condoled his death on social media, sharing glimpses of how he touched their lives with his multi-layered works.

