Prannoy Roy, Dohrab Sopariwala to discuss their book on Indian elections with Anil Dharker at launch event by LitLive!

Literature Live! in association with Firstpost presents Prannoy Roy and Dohrab Sopariwala in conversation with Anil Dharker at the launch of The Verdict: Decoding India's Elections on 24 April at the Crossword Bookstore in Mumbai. To be held at the bookstore located at Kemps Corner in the city, Penguin India will launch the journalist duo's work, an insight into India's electoral history and the factors that influence wins and losses in the polls.

Authors Roy and Sopariwala will discuss the workings of the Indian elections with Dharker, the Founder and Festival Director of Literature Live!

You are cordially invited to the book launch of 'The Verdict - Decoding India's Elections' by @litlivemumbai & @PenguinIndia in association with Crossword, @firstpost and Reliance Industries Limited. #booklaunch pic.twitter.com/1h0qTMTEo4 — Crossword Bookstores (@crossword_book) April 22, 2019

With the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections already underway, the book also attempts to answer questions around what shapes the Indian democracy, the significance of votes of Indian women, and reliability of entry and exit polls, among other facets. In this heavily researched work, the journalist duo also traces the entire span of India's electoral history, from the first elections in 1952 to the country's political situation in 2019, all the while keeping in mind the most crucial aspect of the polls: the Indian voter.

In the book, the authors try to pry open the complexity of the country's polling system, elaborating on several aspects such as the selection of candidates and even the widely discussed issue of the tampering of electronic voting machines.

Literature Live! and Penguin India in association with Crossword, Firstpost, and Reliance Industries Limited will host the launch of The Verdict: Decoding India's Elections, on 24 April at Crossword Book Store, Kemps Corner, Mumbai.

