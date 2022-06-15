Planning to go to Madhya Pradesh’s Orchha this monsoon? Check out these must-visit sites

Touted as one of the country's hidden treasures, Orchha has a rich cultural and architectural heritage

If you are planning to visit the heritage sites of Madhya Pradesh this monsoon, then Orchha is a must visit. It is a small quaint town that is located on the banks of the Betwa river in central India. Orchha was established in the 16th century by Bundela Maharaja, Rudra Pratap Singh and till date it rightly reflects the stories of the glorious Bundela era.

The word Orchha translates to hidden palace that speaks of its fascinating cenotaphs, unusual variety of temples and tombs as well as palaces. Touted as one of the country's hidden treasures, Orchha has a rich cultural and architectural heritage, where one can find historical landmarks on either side of the river.

As this beautiful place has a lot to offer, here are the best tourist sites to visit with family and friends:

Orchha Fort: This is one of the first and foremost tourist attractions in Orchha that one should visit. It is located on an island on the Betwa River and comprises several structures including temples, forts, palaces, cenotaphs and historic monuments. The fort offers impressive artwork of paintings within its premises. The massive architectural marvel has three prime palaces which are Jahangir Mahal, Rai Praveen Mahal and Raj Mahal.

Betwa River and Kanchana Ghat: The Betwa River that flows through the town adds another feather to the beautiful places. The big river has a lot to offer to tourists like water adventure activities such as sailing, river rafting and kayaking as well as the sunset views overlooking the river. The Kanchana Ghat is located in Orchha Fort complex.

Phool Bagh: This is a popular garden that focuses on the decorative architecture from the times of the Bundelas. Amid all the tall, historic structures, Phool Bagh offers tourists a refreshing experience featuring multiple detailed designed fountains and pavilions all around. According to reports, this garden served as a summer retreat for the erstwhile kings of Orchha.

Orchha Wildlife Sanctuary: This scenic sanctuary was established in 1994, and it is home to several animals including leopards, peacock, spotted deer, blue bull, jackals, and monkeys. Apart from exploring the place, people can also try their hands-on adventure sports such as canoeing, trekking, and camping.

Raja Ram Temple: This temple holds a big religious importance as it is the only temple in India where Lord Ram is worshipped as King Ram. Also known as Orchha Temple, it was built in the 16th century and is a popular monument in the Orchha Fort complex. On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami every year, thousands of devotees visit this temple.

Laxminarayan Temple: This is one of the three most important temples in the small quaint town. This beautiful temple is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. Built in the 16th century, this temple displays a unique blend of architecture with elaborate wall paintings.