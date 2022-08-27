Pithori Amavasya is observed on the no moon day in the Bhadrapada month which falls from August to September. It will be observed on 26 August

Amavasya is a significant day in the Hindu calendar. Many rituals are performed on the no-moon day.

Pithori Amavasya is observed on the no-moon day in the Bhadrapada month, which falls between August and September. Pith comes from the word flour – that is how the name of the festival came into existence.

On this day, devotees worship Goddess Durga by observing a fast and performing sacred puja. Married women, especially mothers, worship 64 goddesses on Pithori Amavasya for the happiness and good health of their children.

People believe that observing a fast on this day is considered auspicious as all their prayers are answered.

According to the Hindu festival calendar, Pithori Amavasya Vrat is observed on Amavasya tithi of the Bhadrapada month. Pithori Amavasya is also known as Bhadrapada Amavasya or Pithori Amavas.

Date and Shubh Muhurat:

This year, Pithori Amavasya will be observed on 26 August. The Pithori Vrat Pradosh Muhurat will begin from 6:50 pm and end at 9:03 pm. The duration of the vrat is two hours and 13 minutes. The Amavasya Tithi will begin on 26 August at 12:23 pm and end on 27 August at 13:46 pm.

Significance:

As per scriptures, it is believed that the Pithori Amavasya Vrat Katha was narrated by Goddess Parvati to the wife of Lord Indra. That is why married women, primarily mothers, worship as many as 64 goddesses for the well-being and long life of their children.

However, during earlier times, the idols of 64 goddesses were made out of pith which is flour by ardent devotees. They also offered a variety of special meals to god. People also fast on Pithori Amavasya for positive growth and prosperity of the family and individual.

As Amavasya marks the beginning of the lunar month, the day is considered to be very auspicious to pay homage to the ancestors. Devotees also believe that on the new moon day, ancestors visit their loved ones and shower blessings.

