Photographer Vincent Dolman addresses rigid views of masculinity through images of Indian men holding hands

Back in 2005, when the then US president George W Bush met Saudi Arabia’s Prince Abdullah, the two walked hand-in-hand, a gesture that sparked debates and casual inquiries on the American side, as to what it implied. A number of sociological experts weighed in, declaring it a symbol of friendship that was totemic of Arab culture, as compared to the west where a couple of men holding hands has direct sexual connotations, and is treated like blasphemy. When London-based fashion photographer Vincent Dolman first travelled to India he saw men in Indian cities holding hands in public places. As an antithesis to the popular perception of masculinity in the west, Dolman in his first few trips registered this activity as unique. But as time went by, he realised, it was a common occurrence, and therefore must be explored further.

Dolman’s project took years to take shape. “It was a long process, maybe over a few years! I have travelled around India eight or nine times now, it is a big place and will take me a lifetime to explore. I’ve always seen men holding hands and had taken a few shots of it just never a full story. The idea was kind of in my subconscious but unfortunately came to me when I was back in England,” he says.

After realising he needed to explore the subject as a full-fledged project Dolman zeroed in on Mumbai as the city he would first excavate for this unique sight. “I knew that the rainy season was about to kick in so I knew I had to get there asap or I would have to wait for months to get back out there and have nice light to shoot in. It took me a couple of days to get my first good shots as I wasn’t in the know-how of how it works. I was looking in the wrong places and the wrong time of day,” he adds.

According to Dolman, the sight of men holding hands was most ubiquitous in the most casual corners of the city, parts where people came to let their hair down. Therefore, areas like the promenade, chowpatti, Marine Drive became the likely spots that Dolman visited every evening during the summer this year to find instances of men holding hands. “I found it really beautiful. It’s quite gentle and nice, I think it represents love and friendship. Much needed in today’s world, maybe the kind of love between men that we don't show in western society because we are scared of not being macho enough or something. As a kid, you can hold your mate’s hand but when you hit your teens then it’s a no-no,” Dolman says. The men in Dolman’s photos are largely young and exuberant, unsealed by perception around them. Also, as Dolman points out, it is starkly different from the sexual context of touch in the west.

Though Dolman’s project has so far only highlighted Indian men, its interpretive repercussions extend both sides of the west-east divide. “To hammer the depressing point home, it was recently reported that more than two-thirds of LGBTQ couples in the UK won’t hold hands because they’re scared of abuse, because, horrendously, homosexuality is still stigmatised. This is also true of India.

The photos are kind of holding a mirror up to Western society, as well, saying, look, what have we lost? We’re just not like that with each other, and it’s sad really,” Dolman says. On the Indian side, as has been with the Arab world there is a negative inference to be made. Under the shadow of the hearing of Article 377, Dolman’s photos helm a significant amount of irony. But they also point to the casual ownership of public spaces by men.

The sight of two men holding hands compared to heterosexual or homosexual couples have their own provoking reprisals. The fact that not many women or women in relationships with men could so casually express their affection is a given. Majority of the men Dolman photographed and talked to claimed they held hands because they were ‘best friends’. But it also points to silos of male bonding that are immune to interpretation unlike the friendship between a man and a woman. That said, the idea that heterosexual men hold hands, without reservation is a reassuring sight in the wake of masculinity becoming turgidly singular – heterosexual. It makes for a stronger metaphor when the men holding hands aren’t even romantically involved, as with most of Dolman’s photos.

Dolman believes the project is merely an attempt to shake rigid views of masculinity. He wishes to take his camera to other cities in India, where he is certain, many such instances will present themselves. The fact that one can’t identify which men in his photos might actually be romantically involved is a soaring critique of India’s stilted views on the LGBTQ community as well, and in particular how masculinity has been viewed through a nauseatingly narrow peep-hole of judgement. “I want to change people’s perspective on what is and isn't masculine. People of all sexualities should be free to hold hands without ridicule or abuse,” Dolman says.

All photographs by Vincent Dolman