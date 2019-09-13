Past, present and future: Everything you need to know about the OxygenOS

Remember the time when wired telephones were the norm and mobile phones were far and few? We’ve come a long way from that phase with mobile phones now becoming an integral part of our day-to-day lives. Today, not only are mobile phones a necessity but they’re also multi-use devices that perform many functions; from being a pocket camera, an inbuilt calculator, the disguised alarm clock or a gaming device that can entertain you for hours.

A compact device like a smartphone is often judged according to its processor speed, user-friendly interface and sleek design. That’s why OnePlus has become such a rage. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer developed OxygenOS, a customized version of the Android operating system exclusively for OnePlus users. Released initially in March 2015, OxygenOS was developed for OnePlus’ overseas market, with another HydrogenOS version that was specifically built for the Chinese market. With many notable features, the OxygenOS has only become better with time, focusing more on the performance and battery life of the device.

Here’s a roundup of all the cool things that are in store for mobile-users of the future with OxygenOS.

With a clean and elegant design, the OxygenOS has sleek icons that complement the fast pace of the system, while the immersive full-screen gives the ultimate smartphone experience. A single tap will take you to your favourite apps section where you can add up to 6 apps. The full-screen gesture feature is also impressive with intuitive sliding. You can also switch between apps with the easy-to-use gesture control.

The user interface is refreshing and the customization option in ‘settings’ allows you to customize everything; from icon shapes to accent colour, ambient display designs and more.

The privacy and location settings have also improved while the overall feel is more organised. With a new consolidated UI, there’s more game space on the phone with an experience like none other; plus there are many game-centric settings to play around with. There’s also the smart reply feature that is winning hearts, as you now have one-word answer predictions to conversations that save you a lot of screen time.

With users demanding horizon light customization, ultra-wide video recording, and adaptive icons using OnePlus Launcher, the future updates from OnePlus will focus on meeting these demands while it also enhances performance. Other features like call blocking, SMS blocking, Digital Wellbeing and Zen mode settings are already under development in OxygenOS, and OnePlus users will be experiencing them soon.

With technology progressing at lightning speed, OnePlus isn’t far and we’ll soon see them with more mind-blowing updates that’ll take the user experience a few notches higher. But until then, we’ll just have to wait and watch for what’s new on OnePlus’ OxygenOS agenda. Meanwhile, we are off to exploring the other, super cool features of OxygenOS.