Oneplus TV is coming, and we can’t keep calm

OnePlus Is All Set to Launch Their Own TV Sets & We Know What to Put in Our Wish-list Now

Flagship smartphone killer OnePlus has lifted the lid on its latest project – OnePlus TV. The smartphone maker is about to launch a new product line pretty soon. OnePlus has enjoyed tremendous brand loyalty and love from users for its smartphones and there’s no reason why the same can’t be replicated for its upcoming television too. Read on to know everything we know about OnePlus TV.

Say My Name

With almost a year to brand its new line of smart TVs, OnePlus had a bevy of choices to choose a catchy name but eventually decided to stick to something “simple and to-the-point”. OnePlus TV is exactly that – simple enough to remember and gets to the point without any unnecessary brouhaha. As the company said, “We believe there’s no other name that can best represent our value, vision and pride than naming it with our own brand.” That speaks volumes of OnePlus’ brand value as well as its tremendous goodwill in the market.

Seeing Is Believing

There’s a lot of information floating around the upcoming OnePlus TV. We’re going to cut to the chase and tell you exactly what to expect. First off, a custom Android OS is definitely in the works to provide a smoother and cleaner interface to customers. An upgraded Bluetooth version is also almost confirmed. As for the OLED screen that everyone really wants to know about, it might be seen in the higher-priced models featuring bigger screens. Which brings us to screen sizes.

Getting Bigger

The OnePlus TV is set to launch in four different sizes, according to various sources. The smart television range will begin with an India-exclusive size of 43-inch TV apart from 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch variations of OnePlus TV. The 75-inch model is expected to launch exclusively in China and the US. The bigger screens might have OLED screens that would truly change the game if they come at an affordable price point.

It’s A Date

According to current estimates, the most probable launch date for OnePlus TV is September 26. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. What we do know is that the launch will happen sometime between September 20 and September 30. With the OnePlus 7T smartphone expected to launch in October, this is a good time to be a OnePlus fan.

Show Me The Money

Finally, the moolah. We know that OnePlus will price the OnePlus TV at a competitive rate. It will definitely come up with some tempting launch offers too. According to unofficial sources, the price point of OnePlus TV is set to start from INR 45,000 to INR 50,000 onwards. We’ll just have to wait and watch on this one.

OnePlus TV seems all set to be the next crown jewel for OnePlus. The upcoming smart television has everything going for it and given its experience in the competitive smartphone market, we’re sure they’ll come up with something truly spectacular when OnePlus TV finally launches.