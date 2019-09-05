OnePlus makes India #PriorityOne with these commitments

There’s no denying India’s love for OnePlus. The smartphone brand has found unprecedented support from its ever-growing fanbase in the country ever since it launched its first product. Whether it’s having an engaged and passionate community or waiting for hours to grab the latest version of the OnePlus smartphone, India’s love for OnePlus has only kept growing with each new release of the OnePlus smartphone.

Now, the brand is walking the distance to show that the love goes both ways with a slew of commitments that makes India #PriorityOne for OnePlus. Here’s a list of OnePlus’ announcements that has got us all excited.

New R&D Centre

Understanding the need to develop more India-centric features as well as engage more with its core community of youngsters, techies and gamers, OnePlus recently announced the launch of its first research and development centre in Hyderabad, slated to become the company’s biggest R&D centre in the next three years with a planned investment of Rs 1000 crore.

OnePlus’ long-term plan with the R&D facility lies in nurturing talent, growing infrastructure, manufacturing as well as exporting out of India “We plan to re-focus our R&D efforts on a large scale and drive innovations in India for the global product, especially on the software side with special emphasis on Artificial Intelligence, 5G and IoT,” Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus adding that OnePlus would soon expand manufacturing in India and is even considering export.

Offline Expansion

OnePlus has gone all guns blazing when it comes to offline expansion in India. While it doesn’t have even a single offline store anywhere else in the world, OnePlus has launched over 1500 such stores in India already in an attempt to let users touch and feel its devices. It’s growing presence in the offline segment, the addition of experience outlets and setting up its own service centres as well has helped build trust in OnePlus to a level not seen with any other smartphone maker thus far. There’s no better way to show your love than by building trust, something that OnePlus is endeavouring to do with its Indian audience on an unprecedented level.

OnePlus Music Festival

It’s time to Roarrrr as OnePlus has confirmed bringing Katy Perry to headline the OnePlus Music Festival with Dua Lipa also supposedly being part of the festival. The musical treat for OnePlus fans will be held at D Y Patil Stadium on November 19s with Perry performing in Mumbai for the first time ever.

“We are super excited that Katy Perry will be starring in our first-ever OnePlus Music Festival in India. We decided to host this festival to share our passion for music with our community, who are at the heart of everything we do. With Katy on board, this is sure to be a one of a kind experience,” said Carl Pei, Co-founder, OnePlus. Keep an eye on the official page for more announcements. They say music bridges boundaries and what better way to show #PriorityOne than bring one of the world’s biggest pop stars to the country for its fans.

OnePlus TV Launch

What bigger way to show how important India is to OnePlus than launching the company’s brand-new range of devices in the country first? That’s right – the OnePlus TV is going to be an India-exclusive event with the launch event being billed as one of the biggest tech events of the year. Slated to be held next month, it’s going to be an event to watch out for as OnePlus is sure to set the television market buzzing, just as it did when they launched their first OnePlus smartphone. With cutting-edge technology, Android TV and other features being leaked so far, it definitely seems like OnePlus is on the right track. Surely it won’t be too difficult to grab more fans once the OnePlus TV launches.

Just as fans found love in a smartphone company that understood the power of premium features and married it with affordability, OnePlus has now decided to shower its unconditional love back to fans. It’s a heady time to be a OnePlus fan with so many innovations, features and events being held for the Indian market.