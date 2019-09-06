OnePlus goes one up to unveil the first look of Prime Video’s original ‘The Family Man’

Amazon Prime Video’s brand-new original series ‘The Family Man’ has been shot using a OnePlus phone. Well, not the entire series – just the first look that’s become a talking point amongst fans. Learn everything about the new show and how OnePlus fits into the plot here.

The Series

Amazon Prime Video’s latest original series is called ‘The Family Man’ and features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class guy who’s also a world-class spy! Directed by the talented duo of Raj and DK, the series also stars Priyamani, Gul Panag and Sharad Kelkar among others.

According to the show’s description, The Family Man “tells the story of a middle-class guy who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. While he tries to protect the nation from terror threats, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure and low paying job.”

The Teaser

First things first. Here’s the trailer we’ve been talking about.

Now that you’re pumped up, here’s everything else you need to know. DK and Raj are the same guys behind movies like ‘Shor In The City’, ‘Go Goa Gone’, ‘Stree’ so you know that the script and production values are going to be top-notch. The series is inspired by real-life news articles and supposedly features terrorist sympathisers, ISIS cells and a menacing antagonist for Srikant Tiwari who also juggles his family life while dealing with the very real dangers of his profession.

As usual, Bajpayee’s masterful performance can be glanced at from the trailer itself. Suffice to say that the Padma Shri and National Award-winning actor is in sublime form and fans are waiting for the web series to release on September 20 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Phone

The first look of ‘The Family Man’ was shot using a OnePlus phone and it was enough for smartphone fans to start digging for more. After all, OnePlus’ association with a rival streaming service for its flagship Indian show just last month was a major highlight of its promotions.

For The Family Man, OnePlus is reportedly setting up virtual billboards across the show’s target demographic in the country. These billboards will provide exclusive virtual content through the viewer’s phone camera. The virtual billboard marks yet another successful innovation for the smartphone company who has yet to give out the biggest secret. Which phone was used to shoot the first look? The already critically-acclaimed OnePlus Pro or the upcoming OnePlus 7T?

The opinion is divided on that but one thing is clear. OnePlus’ cameras are so good that streaming platforms have absolutely no hesitation in shooting their content with it. The association with ‘The Family Man’ is even more symbolic as the first look of a web series is often considered make-or-break from the viewers’ standpoint. That Amazon Prime Video and OnePlus pulled it off successfully tells us that such associations are just the beginning of something new.

Shooting an entire web series on OnePlus Pro? Or is it the OnePlus 7T? Well, doesn’t matter because we know it’s only a matter of time before the question becomes reality.