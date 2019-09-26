OnePlus craze hits the 7Th heaven!

Are you a OnePlus fan? This is probably the best time to be a cheerleader for OnePlus, with the smartphone maker launching its new flagship phone as well as foraying into the television business; all in signature OnePlus style with top-of-the-line specs and reasonable price points. Here’s what we’re excited about from the OnePlus family over the next few days.

OnePlus Launch Event

The Hollywood movie Gone In 60 Seconds was a big hit. Guess what? OnePlus scored a bigger hit with its launch event tickets of the 7T phone selling out in 70 seconds flat!! Yep, you heard that right. When tickets for the event went on sale on September 20th, they sold out in 70 seconds – showing just how loved the brand is among its fanbase. The global technology company is set to launch OnePlus 7T as well as the OnePlus TV on September 26th at a grand function at Indira Gandhi Arena, New Delhi. Don’t worry if you haven’t scored a ticket. The event will be live-streamed or you could attend one of the eight pop-up events being held across the country 2 PM onwards on September 27th at Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata and New Delhi.

OnePlus TV Is Here

A more seamless and intelligent experience is coming to your home #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/rCm6gQoEiw — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 25, 2019

After more than a year of being teased, the technology company’s second hardware device is set to launch as well. With OnePlus entering the premium television space, there is bound to be excitement! Early reviews and leaked specs already indicate that the company has another winner on its hands, despite the six-figure price tag it reportedly comes with. Armed with a 55-inch screen, Google Assistant, QLED panel, Dolby Vision, 4K resolution, slim bezels all around and a remote inspired by the OnePlus 3 smartphone, the smart television is all set to rewrite the rules of the game in its space. Along with the new 7T series of smartphones, OnePlus TV will also be one of the main highlights of this year’s Amazon’s Great Indian Festival.

Android 10 Is Here

Experience Android 10 preloaded on the #OnePlus7T, no download required. Coming September 26. — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 24, 2019

Nothing beats the latest version of Android on smartphones. So it is only to be expected that a premium smartphone like OnePlus 7T series would be the first smartphone in the world to come with Android 10 pre-installed. The smartphone maker has confirmed that the 7T and 7T Pro will launch with Android 10 based Oxygen OS onboard. Users can now experience the fluid gesture control system that has been the talking point of the latest Android update, not to mention new security and privacy features that will make your smartphone even more secure.

OnePlus 7T Killing The Competition

Red and bold, a return to the OnePlus One’s visual design. #OnePlus7T pic.twitter.com/S08hiU563P — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 23, 2019

One look at the specs sheet of the OnePlus 7T series is enough for anyone to see why it’s the smartphone to buy right now! Whether it’s the circular camera setup with three image sensors on its back for crystal clear pictures and videos or the waterdrop notch display, the smartphone scores pretty well in the looks department. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, a 90 Hz screen, and 23 per cent faster-charging capability, this is the series to benchmark any other smartphone with!

If those specs have convinced you to buy the new OnePlus 7T series phone, then wait because things just get better from here on.

OnePlus also has a bunch of launch offers that you can be a part of. Interested consumers can head to their closest OnePlus experience store, or an authorised store and kiosk to pre-book the OnePlus 7T and receive a one-time accidental screen replacement valid for six months from date of purchase. You can also avail 50% off on OnePlus’ Bullets Wireless 2 and an instant discount of INR 1500 for transactions on select bank debit and credit cards. At the pop-up events scheduled, customers can avail an instant discount of INR 1500 and early birds will receive OnePlus swags including backpacks, smartphone accessories, hoodies and more.

Watch the OnePlus launch event live here -