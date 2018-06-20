One of Bengaluru’s fastest growing locations off Kanakapura main road gets a premium real-estate offering

Living in Bengaluru has its perks. Be it the booming IT industry, ample of green spaces, good weather or a happening nightlife - Bengaluru ticks most of the boxes for a great city to live in. While Bengaluru already has a lot going on, it's the housing space at the moment that's grabbing eyeballs. One of the most renowned real estate developers in India is launching a premium housing project at a prime location in Bengaluru that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Hey, we aren’t pulling a fast one on you. If you’re planning to buy a house in Bengaluru, then the perfect time is now! And there is no better place than ‘Misty Charm’ by Salapuria Sattva. Aptly named ‘Misty Charm’ due to its setting in a naturally undulating valley-like landscape, these premium 1, 2 and 3 BHK homes are located just 16 kilometres from MG Road on Holiday Village Road off Kanakapura Main Road; offering a glimpse of the Old Bangalore that is set in pristine nature.

The apartments on the property are designed in clusters with a green open courtyard-like space in the middle of each block, where people can congregate and chat and get to know their neighbours. In fact, Misty Charm is built on a land parcel of 9.5 acres of which 75% is dedicated to open spaces. Well, that definitely sounds peaceful and relaxing, but if you’re wondering what makes this property premium, then we suggest you get some water and snacks because the list is long. With a host of indoor & outdoor amenities, and a 90,000 sq. ft. open landscape area, Misty Charm offers a serene and green nestling place, that reminds one of the charms of a bygone era.

First, let’s take a look at some indoor amenities.

Multipurpose Hall

Pool table

Squash Court with a viewing gallery

Table Tennis

Gym

Indoor Games / Cards room

Library/Reading room

Even if it’s raining outside or if the weather is too hot for your liking, you can just stay in and still have a bunch of activities to do with your family and neighbours. The list of outdoor amenities is even longer as well as exciting, so you won’t have any excuse for not going out and getting some much needed physical activity.

Open green leisure park with benches

Tot lot area

Reading corner

Seating courtyard

Interactive dry fountain

Skating rink

Outdoor fitness station

Seniors’ corner with reflexology path

Half basketball court

Kids’ playground

Amphitheatre

Activity lawn

Tennis court

Cricket pitch

Meditation garden

While Misty Charm provides its residents with an array of indoor and outdoor amenities, the cherry on the cake is its close proximity to important facilities.

Vajarahalli Metro Station – 1 kilometres

Nice Roads - 2 Kilometres

Kumaran International School – 2 kilometres

Delhi Public School – 3 kilometres

Upcoming Forum Mall – 4 Kilometres

Sarakki Junction – 6 kilometres

Art of living – 7 Kilometres

Apollo Hospital – 7 kilometres

If peaceful surroundings, countless amenities and great connectivity are things you are looking for in a home, then your search stops right here! Click here for more information on Misty Charm by SALARPURIA SATTVA.

This is a partnered post.