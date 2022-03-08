On this International Women's Day, here are 5 gadgets to gift your mother, wife, daughter or friend

Gifting women a gadget on the occasion of International Women's Day can be a great way to show that we respect and admire their efforts and admire their presence in our lives.

International Women's Day is celebrated each year on 8 March to honour and celebrate women and their constant hard work, efforts. The day is also dedicated to raising awareness and promoting gender equality.

There is a huge gender disparity in Indian society and more often than not, women are treated less than men. This gap between men and women is extremely huge in the 21st century. Women have to take on multiple roles in their daily lives and they manage to make it seem effortless every single time.

Gifting women a gadget on the occasion of International Women's Day can be a great way to show that we respect and admire their efforts and admire their presence in our lives.

Here are 5 gadgets that you can gift to women, be it your mother, wife, daughter or even friend, on the occasion of International Women's Day:

1. Smartwatch - A smartwatch is definitely one of the best gadgets to gift someone. Not only do they look fashionable but can prove to be of valuable assistance to women. While leading multiple responsibilities, women tend to lose track of their smartphones. Instead of looking through the entire house, they can use the "Find Phone" feature on their smartwatch and make their day simpler. Some other features of a smartwatch include a fitness tracker.

2. Airpods - Airpods have taken over the wired earphones and if you wish to help women in making their lives easier, AirPods can prove to be a great gift. Even though AirPods can seem like an expensive purchase but their functions can definitely make it a good investment in the long run.

3. Smart water bottle- While running around the house and office, women can rarely make time for themselves and often forget to have an adequate amount of water. Gifting them a smart water bottle can turn out to be a thoughtful gift, one that reminds them of drinking water.

4. Bluetooth speaker- Women rarely find time to do the things they love once they take on responsibilities. Giving them a Bluetooth speaker can help them to enjoy while listening to their favourite music.

5. Fitbit - With a million things to do, it's not always easy to find the time. Fitbits are designed to help track daily steps, sleep patterns and help in improving health and fitness.