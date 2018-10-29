On the road to cleaner air

At a time when everyone talks the talk on environmental issues, we love it when companies go beyond what is expected of them and deliver something unexpected, and maybe even spectacular. Volvo has been at the top of our list lately - in particular, for their work on improving air quality in cities.

It sounded a little weird at first - a car company worried about air quality? It seemed counter-intuitive. And then we realised that by acknowledging the role cars play in air pollution, by taking ownership of the problem and by making solid, tangible commitments to reducing their emissions and their carbon footprint, and upping their investment into green tech, Volvo are setting in motion a positive cascade.

They’ve also made a commitment to have electric cars making up 50 per cent of our sales by 2025. From 2019 onwards, all new models will be available as either mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid or battery electric vehicle. If that gave you goosebumps, wait till you see this video.

The road to clean air is a long one, and while companies like Volvo can take the big steps, it’s the little steps taken by millions of us, that will bring about real and enduring change. And it’s not a lot to ask for. Head on over to https://www.volvocars.com/in/breathefree to see what you can do, to be a part of the solution.

Remember the hole in the ozone layer? Remember how we came together and fixed that problem? Let’s do it again. Let’s fix our air.

This is a partnered post.