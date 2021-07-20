In a world where stating our needs is seen as special or “too much”, having spaces where we belong as our whole selves is healing.

What is normal, anyway? In this monthly column, Srinidhi Raghavan explores the understanding of bodies-minds and navigating spaces as disabled, chronically ill and sick people. Read more from the series here.

“I had a training today, and the pain from standing aside, it's been so long since I haven't had a panic attack or forgotten words during a training... I'd forgotten what it feels like to be this way.”

I sent this in a text to my fellow disabled friend, A. I remember this exchange clearly for many reasons: It was in mid-2019. Back then, physical meetings and trainings were still a thing. It was also the year a doctor recommended I go on medication to reduce my frequent panic attacks. Prior to the medication, it had been a debilitating experience to function with the attacks. I found myself resisting the need to do anything because of the way I felt — before, during and after a training or meeting or event. Acknowledging the level of distress I was in publicly was hard for me, but I'd told A. And A understood.

That day, after my training, I was drenched in relief so I messaged A, knowing fully well she would join in my celebration.

Talking to the people around me about how I struggle to find words or have no ability to make it out of bed on some days isn't easy. Friends often don’t know what to say. Situations look easy sometimes, or the difficulties you face are hard to comprehend. These are not necessary lived realities they have experienced, and the long-term nature of disability and illness is often not known to many — the very “incurable” nature of it all.

In disabled friendships, many of us have found solace from a world that doesn’t understand us, or perhaps just doesn’t see our realities. The other day, on a messaging group of disabled people, a friend shared that they aren't feeling well and are struggling to get out of bed. The flurry of responses that followed were about supporting each other; maybe sending cake or ice-cream or food, or just memes that would help them get through the day. Not necessarily prompting them to get out of bed. These words were like a signal to each other that it was okay to not be okay, that this was a safe space to be in. That “fixing” wasn’t the goal here, but resting, being and feeling cared for, was. That some things could help for the moment, and all of this is okay.

For Janani, a researcher, writer and editor, disabled friendships form an integral part of their lives. They shared, “Friendships with fellow disabled people mean I don't have to spend my limited energy translating everything – my mental space, my capacity, the need for space. It means I can use as few or as many words as I need to communicate, and all of it will be accepted and respected. It means I can send memes, a whole paragraph, or a simple heart react – and all of them hold the same weight of my love for someone.”

These words resonated deeply with my own experiences, and with experiences shared by Sonaksha, an illustrator, graphic recorder and book designer. They shared an incident where they were held and seen. “'Are you able to use the stairs? I just wanted to check,' a friend asked before I went to their house. They also mentioned that I could use their bed anytime I wanted to just rest. 'This is a pain-friendly house,' they said. I cried for three hours after receiving these messages, because disabled friendships have held me in a way no one or nothing has before.”

Why are disabled friendships so different? Is it our shared experience of the ableist world? Is this something we all know from the get-go?

Janani speaks of the inexplicable-yet-present feeling of being witnessed in their disabled friendships. They say, “My disabled friends don't need a thesis about my needs, they just 'get' it. Without words, we share a bond that involves both understanding and empathy for the deep isolation that comes with disability, without necessarily sharing any formal facets of any disability. There is a degree of vulnerability I feel automatically free to engage with around my disabled friends – it doesn't even need us to be "doing" for one another, we can just coexist in that space in silence, no explanations needed. I cannot accurately explain what it means to feel that relief, truly it feels like releasing a breath I didn't know I was holding.”

Janani says being, not doing. Their sentence reminds me of a pattern that had set in with another disabled friend. You know the popular question at the beginning of conversations — “How are you?” This is a sentence we ask each other a lot, especially in the midst of a pandemic. My friend, N, who I also work with, asks me this on every call we are part of. It is her way of checking in on me, as we live away from each other. She and I are always learning each other’s specific needs. Recently she remarked how I respond to the question with a grunt, a grunt she’s learning to interpret based on the tone, she said. I hadn't noticed this habit, I just knew I had difficulty answering that question. Not because I think she will struggle with my response (she doesn’t), but mostly that I hate having to say the words over and over: 'I am not okay', or 'I am in pain again', or 'It all just feels meh today' (which for me is a lot of the days), or saying 'I am okay' and not having to explain if my pain is, somehow, gone. I'd subconsciously resorted to grunting because it felt safe and okay to do so in this relationship.

Safe, seen, heard. Just being. There is such power in disabled friendships.

Sonaksha echoes this sentiment. They say, “I’ve never had to explain to my disabled friends that I could be laughing with them in a room and every part of my body could still be on fire. I’ve been able to show up as myself, in a way I’ve never been able to before, because in disabled friendships, we’re finally seen, held and cared for.”

Disabled friendships often make room in the relationship for navigating this inaccessible, often triggering and difficult world. It isn’t always easy because disability is so vast, and our needs, our ways of being can be wide ranging and even contradicting. Yet, I have discovered in many of these friendships that there is room to speak about our needs being negated or just navigate this moment together, and continue to learn more about the diverse ways of being in the world from listening to each other.

Mia Mingus, disability justice advocate, wrote about access intimacy in 2011. She wrote about this experience, naming this intimacy that disabled people experience with each other. She writes, “Sometimes access intimacy doesn’t even mean that everything is 100 percent accessible. Sometimes it looks like both of you trying to create access as hard as you can with no avail in an ableist world. Sometimes it is someone just sitting and holding your hand while you both stare back at an inaccessible world.”

These words have meant a lot to me ever since I discovered them. They speak to the fact that these relationships are not perfect, and not somehow “overcoming” the odds stacked up against us. But they help us navigate this world, with a little bit of support. Sonaksha says, “It occurred to me that in my disabled friendships, which are now most if not all of my friendships, I could feel loved and be falling apart at the same time. Speaking about my body-mind never felt like too much, because we constantly checked in with each other with curiosity and care. It was the first time my body didn’t feel like an inconvenience.”

Is all this unique to disabled friendships? Maybe, maybe not. But in a world where stating our needs is seen as special or “too much”, having these spaces where we belong as our whole selves is healing. As Janani says, “It is a monumental gift to hold each other in that space, it's nothing and everything, it’s not tangible, it’s not particularly explicable to abled people, but it is profound and freeing and not replaceable.”

Srinidhi Raghavan is a writer, researcher and trainer. She works at the intersections of sexuality, gender, disability and technology. She works on programme development with Rising Flame and is the Co-Founder of The Curio-city Collective.