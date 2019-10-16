Oasis 2019: Dan Deacon, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Imtiaz Ali to attend BITS Pilani's cultural festival

The 49th edition of BITS Pilani's Oasis has in store stellar line-ups and exciting events for the large crowds that participate in the technological institute's annual cultural extravaganza each year.

The five-day-long event, set to kick off on 19 October will be inaugurated by National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar. Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, known for his works such as Jab We Met and Rockstar, will also be taking the stage in 2019 as chief guest at the second edition of the Oasis Film Festival. On Day One, the director will be touching upon several subjects at Oasis Talk, ranging from the art of film-making to his journey in the Indian film industry. Along with that, activities such as the vlog making competition, movie screenings, talks and panel discussions on cinema and Metamorphosis, the short film-making contest are also a part of the film festival.

In events like Pitch Perfect, Axetacy, Andholika, and Swaranjali, amateur musicians can take to the stage to showcase their talent while an outstanding line-up comprising Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya, Dan Deacon and Abhishek Raghuram promises an enthralling musical experience for audiences.

Oasis 2019 will also host My Lens, Alternate Photography, and Recreate on the Go for the photography enthusiasts and Pun Wars and Improv Comedy for the comedian within. Noted stand-up comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath is also set to perform at the event this year.

The cultural festival also includes dance competitions like Razzmatazz, Street Dance, Desert Duels, Choreo, and Tandav, a plethora of quizzing events covering various topics such as entertainment, music and anime, as well as events such as BLAB, Turncoat, and Mock Parliament for the budding orators in the crowd. To be held at the college's campus in Rajasthan, Oasis has also organised fun-filled entertainment activities such as Treasure Hunt, Escape Room, Taboo, and Beg Borrow Steal, promising an exciting time at the festival.

BITS Pilani's Oasis 2019 will be held from 19 October 2019 to 23 October 2019 at Pilani, Rajasthan.