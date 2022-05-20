Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares best health benefits of taro root; check her post here

Taro root or arbi has several health benefits including improving gut and eye health, anti-cancer properties and helping regulate blood pressure

Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared some useful health benefits of the delicious taro root, which is known as arbi in Hindi.

Taro root is a vegetable that is used in a variety of cuisines across the globe. It has a starchy texture and a mild nutty taste. Due to its nutritious benefits, it is a healthier option than other root vegetables like potatoes.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Batra asked her followers if anyone had eaten this delicious food. Check out the post here:

“Well, this wonderful gift of nature not just brings good taste but also a world of health benefits to the plate,” reads her post. Furthermore, the nutritionist also highlighted the benefits of taro toot.

Below are some of its top benefits:

Helps control blood pressure: Despite being a starchy vegetable, taro root contains two types of carbohydrates that are helpful for blood sugar management. First, it has a large amount of fiber. Secondly, it contains resistant starch which helps slow down digestion, preventing large blood sugar spikes after meals.

Offers anti-cancer properties: Arbi contains plant-based compounds called polyphenols. These compounds have several health benefits, including the potential to reduce risk of cancer. Furthermore, the main polyphenol found in taro root is quercetin. It protects the body from excessive free radical damage that has been linked to cancer.

Supports gut health: The rich fiber and resistant starch in taro root are fermented by gut bacteria to form short-chain fatty acids. This helps in protecting against colon cancer and inflammatory bowel disease.

Better eye health: Taro root also has antioxidants like beta-carotene and cryptoxanthin that strengthen eyesight and promotes general eye health. Moreover, these antioxidants slow down the aging of cells which may cause macular degeneration and cataract.

