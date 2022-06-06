Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares benefits of including amaranth leaves in diet

Amaranth leaves contain a good amount of oxalic acid and those suffering from kidney diseases, gout and rheumatoid arthritis should avoid it

We often hear about the benefits of incorporating green leafy vegetables, such as lettuce, spinach, and fenugreek, in our diet. One such beneficial vegetable, which is not that commonly used in our households but are a powerhouse of essential nutrients is ‘chaulai’ or amaranth leaves. The vegetable contains potassium, which helps with heart disease.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently took to Instagram to explain why we should make amaranth leaves an essential part of our diet.

Here is what she posted:

Batra listed down the following benefits of consuming them:

It lowers cholesterol: One of the main benefits of amaranth leaves is their ability to lower blood cholesterol levels. Due to its high fibre content, this leafy vegetable has proven to be effective in reducing LDL levels in the blood. The presence of tocotrienols, a type of vitamin E, is also a contributing factor to the vegetable's cholesterol lowering ability. Good for diabetes: Amaranth possesses anti-hyperglycemic properties and thus helps in lowering blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetics. The protein in the leaves helps in reducing the insulin levels in the blood and also releases a hormone that reduces our hunger and thus helps to promote over-eating Lowers risk of calcium deficiency: Calcium is one of the main ingredients in the generation that helps to maintain healthy bones as it leads to mineralisation. Amaranth leaves contain calcium that makes it a valuable food for healthy bones that helps prevent osteoporosis. Protects against cancer: The presence of lysine - an essential amino acid along with iron vitamin E, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, and vitamin C helps fight against free radicals that are responsible for aging and the formation of malignant cells which in turn help to fight cancer.

Amaranth leaves also contain oxalic acid and those suffering from kidney diseases, gout and rheumatoid arthritis should avoid consuming the leafy vegetable.

