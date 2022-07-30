Nutritionist Lovneet Batra lists five healthy foods to add to your diet if you have diabetes or prediabetes

Soluble fibres assist in slowing down the absorption of sugar in your body. They also reduce blood glucose spikes

People with diabetes or prediabetes have to take some extra care of their diet and lifestyle choices. One of the main factors to take into account is foods that reduce your blood sugar levels.

In such a situation, fibres can be your best friend, according to nutritionist Lovneet Batra. Soluble fibres assist in slowing down the absorption of sugar in your body. They also reduce blood glucose spikes.

Here are five healthy options rich in soluble fibres that you can add to your diet:

Apples:

Remember the old proverb about doctors and apples? Well it’s true. Applies contain pectin, which slows down the absorption of sugar and prevent blood sugar spikes. Adding this fruit to your daily diet can also lower the risk of many chronic diseases.

Chickpeas:

Chickpeas are associated with lower blood sugar levels as they contain high amounts of

a soluble fibre called raffinose. These legumes can be added to your diet in a variety of ways, from a quick salad to the good ol’ lip-smacking chole.

Sabja Seeds:

These seeds aid in controlling the conversion of carbohydrates into glucose. It also helps slow down the body’s metabolism. Sabja seeds are a ‘superfood’ for people suffering from type 2 diabetes.

Barley:

The soluble fibres in barley, like beta-glucan, have been linked to lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels. It also helps decrease inflammation and stabilise blood sugar levels. It also helps you lose weight and makes you feel fuller for a longer duration.

Steel cut oats:

Oats contain both soluble and insoluble fibres. Since our bodies cannot break completely down soluble fibres, it cannot be absorbed by your blood. This leaves you satiated for a longer period of time without causing a spike in your sugar levels. Oats also reduce the risk of heart disease and other chronic ailments.

Which of these foods will you add to your diet?

