Nutritionist Lovneet Batra lists 5 hacks to reduce bloating; check post here

Bloating happens when your gastrointestinal (GI) tract is filled with gas or air. Due to this, people may feel full or swollen in the abdomen. Bloating can be caused due to a number of factors from constipation to food intolerances.

Bloating is often accompanied by abdominal rumbling, pain, excessive flatulence or frequent burping. It can be excessively inconvenient and also interfere with your ability to work or participate in social activities.

If you experience bloating, there are some ways you can get rid of the feeling. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has listed out five ways to relieve bloating in an Instagram post.

Check it out:

Here are five hacks to relieve/prevent bloating:

Check for food intolerances:

You should get yourself checked for any food intolerances like celiac disease, irritable bowel syndrome or lactose intolerance. These conditions can contribute to bloating. If you have any of these issues, you can modify your diet accordingly to prevent bloating.

Limit your sodium intake:

Eating foods which are high in sodium can cause your body to retain more water, which in turn can lead to puffiness and bloating. So reducing your daily intake of sodium-rich products can prevent bloating.

Add potassium to your diet:

Potassium plays a key role in cell function and also regulates fluid balance. Foods rich in potassium like bananas, pumpkin, amaranth, sweet potatoes and leafy green vegetables can ease bloating as they counteract the effects of sodium in the body.

Sip on ajwain + saunf + jeera 30 minutes after your meals:

This home remedy is the perfect concoction to sip if you are feeling bloated. Take this drink 30 minutes after your meals to instantly relieve your body from bloating.

Eat your food slowly:

When you eat your food too quickly, you swallow more air, which leads to bloating. Make efforts to chew your food thoroughly and eat slowly. This will gradually reduce symptoms of bloating.

