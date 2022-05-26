What are the ways to deal with body acne? Award-winning Nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to post about the same and tells us about the causes of this frustrating problem

Blackheads and pimples are a common problem nowadays. Acne does not only happen on your face but there are a number of other places where these breakouts can happen including your back, upper arms, and even your butt.

If you are currently dealing with back and body acne, you need to know that it is completely normal and can happen to anyone including both teens and adults.

But the question is, what are the ways to deal with it and what are its causes? Award-winning Nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to post about the same and tells us about the causes about this frustrating problem.



Batra explains that acne can happen due to hormonal changes as well as we know that Androgens are hormones that increase in both boys and girls during puberty. The sebaceous gland gets enlarged and make more sebum that can lead to breakouts

Along with this she also suggests certain lifestyle changes that can help us to keep acne at bay:

Avoid Dairy Products: Cows are usually treated with artificial hormones that have a direct impact on their milk supply. Researchers believe that those hormones may impact your hormonal balance when you consume milk products. This can lead to acne.

Limit alcohol consumption and stay hydrated: Drinking water is primarily thought to prevent acne by promoting proper skin hydration. Drink adequate amount of water as dry skin can lead to excess oil production, which in turn leads to acne. Avoid alcohol as it leads to dehydration and inflammation, both of these are causative factors of acne.

Consume green and seasonal vegetables: Research shows that certain dietary compounds that are found in fruits and vegetables help to decrease acne. Beta carotene which is a form of vitamin A is an antioxidant that helps neutralise free radicals (molecules that are responsible for damaging healthy cells).

How are you dealing with body breakouts?

