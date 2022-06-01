Nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains how Kokum helps to deal with acidity in summers, watch video

Batra elaborates how Hydroxycitic Acid which is a major component of Kokum helps to suppress fatty acid synthesis and induces weight loss

Acidity is one of the most commonly reported problems in summers usually because of the record-breaking temperatures as excessive Heat in the body leads to the production of a high amount of acid. Symptoms of acidity include the sour tongue, heartburn, Dysphagia, hiccups, chest pain and many more. There are a number of food items that will make your summers less acidic such as increasing the intake of plain water, lemon juice, coconut water, etc.

But did you know that Kokum Fig Sharbat is also beneficial in dealing with acidity? The dark-purple coloured fruit that is indigenous to the Western Ghat is usually known for snacking because of its tarty flavour but certain properties of the fruit help in improving the digestion as well.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently shared a post on Instagram where she highlighted how Kokum Fig Sharbat was an effective acidity hack for summers.

Have a look at what she posted:

Batra elaborates how Hydroxycitic Acid which is a major component of Kokum helps to suppress fatty acid synthesis and induces weight loss. She further emphasises on how basil seeds help in detoxification of the body and acts as a stomach cleanser.

Figs help in boosting fibre intake and improving bowel habits, her video text mentions. She even shared a recipe of Kokum Fig Sharbet in the caption of above-mentioned post.

Citing one of Batra’s books, an NDTV report mentioned that Kokum helps to regularise the menstrual cycle and has a calming effect on the digestive tract, helping in the regulation of bowel movement.

Not only this, antioxidants in kokum help to improve the texture of hair and skin. The fruit has anti-aging properties which help in repairing and regeneration of cells.

Have you been using Kokum and were you aware of its benefits?

