Nutrition expert dispels common myths about weight loss, shares tips for beginners

Nutritionist and deep health coach Simrun Chopra reveals why ‘you don’t need keto, intermittent fasting, meal replacements, hours of exercise, and eating special boiled food’ to lose weight

While losing weight tops everyone’s resolution list, achieving the same can be a bit overwhelming. Often we have been told that rigorous exercises, fancy diets, and giving up your favourite dishes are key to acquiring that perfect body. However, rarely we have been informed about the myths attached to the weight loss process.

Acknowledging the importance of the same, nutritionist and deep health coach Simrun Chopra reveals some of the 'weight loss myths'. Sharing a video on her official Instagram account on Tuesday, Simrun revealed that if you are on your weight loss journey then "you don’t need keto, intermittent fasting (IF), meal replacements, hours of exercise, and eating special boiled food".

Continuing further, Chopra dismissed the most common myth linked to the weight loss process. She said that weight loss "also doesn’t cause hair loss or loss of skin glow". Penning down a lengthy note in the caption, she elaborated on the reasons behind these myths and busted a few others.

Beginning by admitting that losing weight, maintaining it, and getting fit can be 'overwhelming' for many, Simrun added, “Both keto and intermittent fasting will work if they create a deficit but it’s not needed.” Citing research, the expert informed that "keto can aggravate thyroid in women and intermittent fasting may cause hormonal issues". However, "the good news" is that if you are on a weight loss journey then "you don’t need" any of it.



Going ahead, Simrun Chopra revealed that she herself has never "made anyone do it" unless it was needed medically. While reasoning "meal replacements", Simrun revealed that “they are expensive”. She added, “One shake is about 170 calories and they get you to replace a 500 or 700 calorie meal immediately causing a deficit.”

Talking about boiled food, Simrun said that it "mostly causes a deficit by reducing quantity and calories”. And she claims, “None of these are sustainable because the moment you go back to your old life …. You gain the weight back.” However, she added, “There are two choices … learn to eat based on your lifestyle or be stuck on the diet roller coaster for life.”

Chopra concluded by saying if the weight loss process is done right, focusing “on the micronutrients, vitamins, and minerals” then “you won’t lose hair, you’ll promote hair growth and better skin”. The nutritionist, who has been on a weight loss journey, shared some tips. She said, “My tip: understand there isn’t a shortcut. It will need lifestyle modifications. Don’t just start eating less and doing random workouts - especially in women this causes hormonal imbalance.” Lastly, she urged the beginners to start tracking their steps and advise them to increase it to 10,000 steps per day.

