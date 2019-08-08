Nursery rhymes are great aids for educating children; isn't it time we wrote and taught them better ones?

'Allegedly Problematic' is a monthly column by Kuzhali Manickavel, which takes a cheeky look at literary/cultural offerings from the past that would now be considered, well, problematic — and asks, 'But are they really?'.

Read more from the series here.

***

Read part 1 of this column.

In this column, we will be assessing a few of the more wtf English nursery rhymes that are taught to some Indian children. We will look at how problematic they are and try to be as snarky as we can. Thankfully, because we have a word count to adhere to, we will only be looking at three amazing nursery rhymes.

Charley Barley, butter and eggs,

Sold his wife for three duck eggs.

When the ducks began to lay

Charley Barley flew away.

What kind of person sells a human being person (albeit a woman) for three duck eggs when you can obviously sell them for far more valuable things like money? Who is Charley Barley? What kind of poet rhymes ‘eggs’ with ‘eggs’? These are just some of the questions one must wrestle with when confronted with this nursery rhyme.As alleged adults, is it ok for us to make young children sing about a guy who sells his wife for eggs like it’s no big deal? Is it actually not that big a deal really? I don’t know!! It is also a little difficult to parse what exactly is happening here: he seems to procure eggs, then these hatch and these ducks begin to lay eggs and then, for reasons best known to himself, Charley Barley flies away. I mean why get them in the first place then? Did he just want to get rid of his wife? How come he can fly? Even if this rhyme made some kind of sense once upon a time, we can’t say that it makes much sense now. Oh and he sells his wife. For EGGS. Isn’t that problematic? Even a little bit?

Allegedly Problematic Ranking: Possibly very problematic, also confusing and did I mention that they rhymed ‘eggs’ with ‘eggs’? I mean, come on.

Goosey, goosey gander,

Where shall I wander?

Upstairs and downstairs

And in my lady's chamber;

There I met an old man

Who would not say his prayers,

I took him by the left leg

And threw him down the stairs.

As I said earlier, India is a complicated country. One of its complications is that one must not indulge in un-patriotic activities, like claiming there is violence against women, minorities or the elderly, even if these things actually happen, which they don’t, because yay India. So it’s not like we actually have an elder abuse problem and we are also encouraging our children to throw old people down the stairs at the same time. I am not saying that at all. Also, I understand this is “just a nursery rhyme” and I shouldn’t get up in arms about it because it’s for children and children are “just children”. But surely there is something intrinsically problematic in making them recite rhymes about throwing old people down the stairs. Also we are talking about throwing people downstairs because they refuse to say their prayers? Isn’t that problematic? Oh wait, I think that might be patriotic. Never mind.

Allegedly Problematic Ranking: Not problematic at all, if we as a people don’t see a problem in assaulting people if they “refuse to say their prayers”.

Ladybug, ladybug fly away home,

Your house is on fire,

Your children will burn.

Except for the little one whose name is Ann,

Who hid away in a frying pan.

Ok, not going to lie, I kinda like this one, especially the last two lines. The rest of it just seems alarming. Although maybe it is also alarming to hide in a frying pan when there is a fire. But maybe it makes sense if you are a ladybug. I don’t know what I’m saying anymore. I do know this though — you have not truly lived until you have experienced the barrage of questions that happen after a hapless child understands what’s going on this rhyme. Who set the house on fire? Why isn’t anyone with the children? Are they ok now? What kind of houses do ladybugs live in? Can I see one? Why does a ladybug have a frying pan? I DON’T KNOW! Can we write better rhymes about ladybugs? Yes! I know we can! Are we going to write better rhymes about ladybugs? Probably not!

Allegedly Problematic Ranking: Kinda problematic? Also raises lots of questions. And it doesn’t rhyme and then suddenly it rhymes. It’s a real roller-coaster ride.

Thankfully, that’s all we have space for in this column. Our next column will investigate the fun trope of the Foreign Return in certain Indian movies! Wow!

Kuzhali Manickavel is the author of the short story collections 'Insects Are Just like You and Me except Some of Them Have Wings' and 'Things We Found During the Autopsy', both available from Blaft Publications