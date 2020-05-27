Noted Urdu writer and Padma Shri awardee Mujtaba Hussain passes away aged 83

Renowned Urdu writer and Padma Shri winner Mujtaba Hussain passed away today in Hyderabad after suffering cardiac arrest.

His son, Hadi Hussain, spoke to Asian News International over the phone and confirmed the news: "My father passed away today at around 8.45 am due to cardiac arrest."

Born on 15 July 1936, Mujtaba Hussain was known for his humorous writings and columns in Urdu newspapers and books. Some of his notable works include his autobiographical satire titled Apne Yaad Mein, and his other writings like Urdu ke sheher urdu ke log, Behar hall, Safar lakht lakht and Mera Column. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007.

Amid nationwide protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019, Hussain returned his Padma Shri award, saying he was not happy with the situation in the country. He said that criminal activities were on the rise and that democracy had come under threat in the country.

In an interview with Firstpost, Hussain had said: “Our democracy has been reduced to a joke. Governments are sworn in at the morning and have to resign in just a day or two. Elected legislative members are poached without any compunction. Mobs are lynching people all over the country. I strongly feel that our democratic system is being broken down and the values of our country are slowly being diminished.”

— With inputs from Asian News International