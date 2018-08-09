Noah Cyrus on her creative process, her love for Arctic Monkeys and playing music with her parents

In this series titled 'Brain Freeze', our contributor R Prashanth Vidyasagar puts musicians in the spotlight, seeking quick answers to an eclectic set of questions.

Eighteen-year-old Noah Cyrus released her debut single 'Make Me (Cry)' almost two years ago. In these two years, she has released and featured in a dozen songs (combined). With that she has also built an image of sorts for herself; she portrays pain and darkness beautifully. Using these two, she creates a neon painting that stands out to like-minded souls.

But she is no stranger to the entertainment world. She began acting when she was all of two. She has acted in an episode of the TV series Doc and also in some episodes of Hannah Montana. As the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and the younger sibling of Miley Cyrus, she had some great company in the industry too. Cyrus, who has opened for Katy Perry during her US tour, has over 420 million global audio and video streams. Her debut album NC-17 is one of the most awaited.

In an exclusive interview, Firstpost caught up with the pop star and decided to quiz her with our erratic 'Brain Freeze' questions.

What do you do when you're under extreme pressure or stress?

I breathe. If I feel like I'm getting anxiety, then I just inhale and exhale.

When is the last time you sat alone in the dark, and why?

Like, ten minutes ago! I'm sitting in the dark right now, lying on my couch.

If you could wake up as another artist, who would it be and why?

It would be Alex Turner, because he is my musical hero.

If you were asked to speak about one subject non-stop for five minutes, what would that be?

The End of The F***kng World — it's a TV show on Netflix.

If you could sit with one person on a mountainside on a beautiful night and count the stars, who would that person be?

My dog Ellie.

What is your worst nightmare?

Spiders.

What is the last thing you cooked?

Mac n cheese.

If you could buy front row tickets to a concert of one artist, who would that artist be?

The Arctic Monkeys.

What is one interesting thing about yourself that no one else knows?

I can move my pinky toe in almost all weird directions, like in and out. It's hard to explain, but I can move my pinky toe really weirdly.

What is your favourite Indian dish?

Curry and rice.

Which has been your favourite collaboration so far?

I don't think I can choose a favourite, but I think I am extremely lucky to work with all of them.

If you weren't a musician, what would you be doing right now?

Riding horses.

Which is the song that you have always wanted to cover?

'Paper Planes' by M.I.A.

Can you tell us about your experience of having worked with XXXTentacion?

He was such a good friend to me. I love him so much. I only want to bring life to his name. He had been trying to better himself and I love him so much, so love long live Jahseh.

Your fondest memory of growing up?

Playing music with my mum and my dad.

Can you tell us about your music making process?

I go to the studio and I try to make it as relaxed as possible. I try to make it non-forced if possible, so like, every time I am in the studio to make a song, it's really important to be able to connect to the people you're making music with. All the people I have worked with are my friends, so it's really important to me.

If could choose one DJ to remix a song from your upcoming album, who would it be, and why?

Calvin Harris. I love him.