Nine Months: How to make your dear ones a part of your pregnancy journey

Preparing for your little one’s arrival can be joyous yet unsettling. Your worries as a parent-to-be are given but don’t let it spoil possibly the best moment in your life.

Here's shedding light on some lesser discussed subjects during a pregnancy and your guide to sailing through smoothly.

Sharing The News

While you’ve been enjoying the bliss of knowing you’ll soon be cradling a baby, you realise it can’t keep be kept a secret for long. But when is it the right time to tell the others? Going by years of custom, months months is considered the norm. However, it’s good to be extra precise when it’s your baby in question. You want a number? It’s 20 weeks! Doctors suggest this is a good time as all the major inconsistencies are ruled out. Your baby is scanned for congenital malformation and chromosomal disorders; and going by the results, you can go ahead and make it public. An adorable social media post would have all the good wishes pouring in!

Dealing With Couvade Syndrome

As a pregnant mother, the most reassuring part is having your partner around. But don’t be surprised if the tables turn at times. The lesser known but commonly occurring Couvade Syndrome is cause for many a spouses exhibiting pregnancy symptoms ranging from morning sickness, constipation, to even labour pain! The sympathetic pregnancy symptoms are not attributed to any physiological issues. However, several theories have put the spotlight on hormonal changes and psychological causes like anxiety.

Since your partner will experience symptoms strikingly similar to yours, including pregnancy hunger pangs, it’s important to ensure he doesn’t give in to cravings and hit a 100 on the scale. And here’s a caveat, nothing will prepare you to stop that chuckle under your breath when your spouse complains of morning sickness!

Bitten By The Travel Bug

Another piece of advice — travel. Make the most of until 34 weeks into the pregnancy; vacation mode may be a great way to calm those nerves.

Airlines allow women in their second trimester on airplane trips. Then why bond with the television when you’d rather enjoy quality time with your spouse on a vacation? Go on a babymoon. It’s the best way to pamper yourself and a good babymoon package from a holiday planner is only a call away!

Food And Exercise As Remedies

Pregnancy is not easy or so everyone might say. But does that mean you can’t do anything about it? With aches and pains being common during the time, hot and cold compresses aren’t the only things to resort to. Your diet and lifestyle play an important role. Make exercise an integral part to relieve stress and increase blood flow. Try activities that aren’t overly exerting. If you don’t mind the company of some like-minded mothers, joining prenatal yoga or aerobics classes would be great options. And if you like a fuss-free routine, a 30-minute walk would be ideal. Follow it up with Kegels exercises. These exercises are effective at strengthening the pelvic muscles.

The importance of a healthy diet is undisputed. Make it a powerhouse of nutrients by including rich sources of calcium, folic acid, iron, and vitamin D. Ensure you eat foods that keep your blood sugar levels stable as gestational diabetes is a major pregnancy scare.

Getting Your Family Involved

Having a baby in the family isn’t just great news for you. It’s a celebratory moment for all your dear ones. Don’t wait until a baby shower to have them join in. You can make them the doting relatives right from the time you break the news. Have them join you in suggesting baby names. This is bound to be fun and a great way to bind the family over your little one. Occasionally, you could have someone other than your spouse accompany you on a doctor’s visit. Even better, they’d be more than happy to lend finishing touches to your little one’s room. So go ahead, make it a family affair!

