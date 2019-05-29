Nifty driving tips that may actually save your life

As seasoned drivers, we often take our safety on the road for granted, paying little heed to just how catastrophic a small mistake on our own or another driver’s part can be. And while it’s not productive to dwell on the potential for accidents, it is useful to do whatever we can to ensure road safety. A few simple tips can go a long way - they may even save your life.

Adjust your mirrors

Keep your field of view open with proper mirror adjustment. A badly adjusted wing mirror (side rearview mirror) can result in big blind spots that spell trouble when shifting lanes. When tweaking your wing mirror angles, make sure that only the handle of your back door can be seen - no other part of your vehicle should be visible in it.

Keep the volume down

In order to drive safely, all your senses need to be aware of the surroundings - including your sense of hearing. Enjoy your music at an audible level that doesn’t drown out background noise so you can hear what’s going on outside. Traffic noises, honking and screeching are all warning signs for drivers.

Use the parking brake

Most people don’t know this but a parking brake can stop working if it hasn’t been used regularly. If you drive an automatic car and don’t engage the brake, the cables can rust and corrode, leading the brake to fail in an emergency. So, the next time you park, pull the handbrake too - it’s also added insurance against your car rolling.

Keep your headlights on

Being as visible as possible is key to road safety. Studies have shown that driving with your headlights on at all times can reduce the chances of being in an accident. And yes, we mean during daylight hours as well. For example, other drivers are alerted more to your car when changing lanes in front of you if they see the flash of your lights in their rearview mirrors. This added visibility is also helpful to cyclists on the road or pedestrians at crossings.

Keep the road rage in check

Driving can be stressful at times and yes, some people just shouldn’t be behind the wheel. However, giving someone a piece of your mind on a busy motorway is at best distracting. It can easily cause an accident. When trying to communicate with someone in another car, you’re invariably looking at them and not the road - a recipe for disaster.

Don’t drive under the influence

When you drink and drive you don't just put your life at risk but also of the innocent people on the road as well. Don’t let a great night out turn into a horror story - enjoy yourself and call a cab.

This is a partnered post.