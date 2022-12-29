The year 2023 is knocking on our doors, and you might have various plans in your mind to mark the beginning of the New Year. All of us aim to start the new year in the best possible manner. For many of us, this means travelling to a different place to ring in the occasion. While we often dream of travelling abroad to see the ball drop at New York Times Square on 31 December or witness the City of Lights welcoming the New Year, it’s not really possible for us to strike these plans off our bucket list so easily. But, there are a number of destinations within India that you can visit to celebrate the beginning of 2023 with great pomp and gusto. Let’s take a look at some top destinations you can visit this year:

Here are some of India’s top destinations to welcome New Year 2023

Goa

From bustling nightclub celebrations to bohemian beach parties, Goa offers a variety of intriguing ways to ring in the New Year. You can also enjoy the magnificent beaches, resorts, pubs, and stunning Portuguese architecture of the state.

Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep boasts some of the most beautiful beaches in India. It lies 400km off the southwest coast of the Arabian Sea. If you are into exploring coral reefs, diving, kayaking, and yacht sailing, then you should definitely plan a trip to Lakshadweep.

Puducherry

Puducherry is a fascinating small town that will surely leave you charmed. It was once the largest French colony in India. There are various fascinating activities that can be done in Puducherry, from bicycling on the beaches to having fun at rooftop cafes. It can be one of the best locations in India to ring in the New Year.

Tawang

Located at a distance of 185 km from Bomdila, Tawang is a great option to ring in 2023. For those looking for adventure, the Sela Pass in this area is one of the must-see tourist attractions. The breathtaking natural beauty of the place, with its snow-capped mountains and the stunning Tawang Chu River, will give you a sense of serenity.

Ooty

Officially known as Ootacamund, Ooty is a beautiful hill town located in Tamil Nadu. It is loved by Bollywood directors, backpackers, and families for its mountains, waterfalls, lakes, and gardens. If you are a nature lover, then nothing can be better to start 2023 than going on a trip to Ooty.