With just a few days left before one of the greatest festivals of India, Navratri begins and preparations are already underway for the same. The festival which is celebrated across the country over a period of 9 days begins on 26 September and will end on 5 October, which will be celebrated as Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra.

An auspicious festival, Navratri is celebrated by devotees to worship Goddess Durga who defeated the demon Mahishasura, marking the victory of good over evil. During this while, several programs are also organised including aartis followed by Garba or Dandiya nights.

Notably, as Goddess Durga symbolises divine forces and is known as a goddess of strength and wisdom, her nine avatars are worshipped during the nine days. As a part of this, a specific colour is also considered auspicious for each day throughout the festival. It is also believed that if people dress up according to the nine auspicious colours dedicated to each day, it makes one feel divine and connected to the Goddess.

That being said, according to the Drik Panchang, here are the nine colours that are considered special for the nine days of Navratri and their importance.

Nine colours for nine days of Navratri

Day 1: Goddess Durga’s first avatar, Maa Shailapuri is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. Being a messenger of peace, security, and serenity, wearing white colour on this day is considered significant.

Day 2: Goddess Durga’s second avatar, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of Navratri. On this day, wearing red is considered significant as it is the colour of love and passion.

Day 3: Goddess Durga’s third avatar, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day of Navratri. On this day, wearing royal blue colour is considered significant as it is the colour of richness and serenity.

Day 4: Goddess Durga’s fourth avatar, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped on the fourth day of Navratri. On this day, wearing yellow is considered significant as it is the colour of joy and enthusiasm.

Day 5: Goddess Durga’s fifth avatar, Maa Skandmata is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri. On this day, wearing green colour is considered significant as it marks new beginnings, nature, growth, and joy.

Day 6: Goddess Durga’s sixth avatar, Maa Katyayani is worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri. On this day, wearing grey colour is considered significant as it is the colour of balanced emotions, and a sensible, and sober nature.

Day 7: Goddess Durga’s seventh avatar, Maa Kalratri is worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri. On this day, wearing orange colour is considered significant as it expresses positivity, warmth, and enthusiasm.

Day 8: Goddess Durga’s eighth avatar, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped on the eighth day of Navratri. On this day, wearing peacock green colour is considered significant as it shows uniqueness and compassion.

Day 9: Goddess Durga’s ninth avatar, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth and last day of Navratri. On this day, wearing pink is considered significant as it shows kindness, affection, and harmony.

