The second half of the year is truly the festive season in India. From Navratri to Diwali, each of the festivals is marked by grand celebrations. As we start putting together our looks for different occasions, it is also the time to start prepping our hair for what is to come. The festive season is when we put on our best desi outfits along with different hairstyles. While we do so, we often tend to damage our tresses with constant restyling and usage of artificial chemicals to get the desired look. Wondering what you can do about it? Here are some tips that can solve the problem:

1. Cleansing: After you are done dancing to your favourite beats at Dandiya nights, your scalp will feel sweaty and irritated. Wash your hair with a mild cleanser after you reach home to get rid of all the impurities caused by excessive sweating. Washing your hair will make sure that you have no hair styling products like hair spray or gel trapped in your hair. It will also make it easier for your hair to breathe.

2. Shampoo your scalp and not lengths: A shampoo is a cleanser for your hair and especially your scalp, where all the dirt and sweat accumulate. Shampooing your lengths could overdry the ends of your hair, making them look damaged, lackluster, and straw-like.

3. Proteins: In the festive season, keeping track of the sweets you consume is most likely a little difficult. But you must ensure that you are eating a protein-rich meal at least once a day. In case you are fasting, include some protein-rich alternatives in your meals. This will strengthen your tresses as well.

4. Don’t keep clip-in hair extensions on for too long: These extensions weigh your real hair down and can cause a lot of damage right at the root level, so take them off when you reach home.

5. Don’t tie your hair too tightly: While you may tie your hair up to get a desired hairstyle during the day, make sure not to tie it tightly at other times. Otherwise, this can become the leading cause of traction alopecia. Try to use hairbands, bobby pins, and clips to loosely secure your hair at other times.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.