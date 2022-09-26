Navratri 2022: Check puja schedule for all nine days here

Navratri is a nine-day festival which is commemorated with full enthusiasm by worshiping Maa Durga and her nine avatars. This year, the Shardiya Navatri festival starts from today, 26 September and ends on 5 October. This festivity is celebrated to mark the victory of Maa Durga over the demon Mahishasura. During this time, the devotees of Maa Durga observe ritualistic fasts, offer her bhog, wear new clothes, and clean their homes. Durga Puja pandals are set up in Bengal. In the pandals, the idol of Durga Maa is kept, and people visit those pandals and worship her. Various functions are also held in different parts of the country, including dramas and garba performances.

Here is the puja schedule for Navratri 2022:

Day 1:

Ashwina Ghatasthapana is today, 26 September. It is one of the most crucial rituals of Navratri as it marks the beginning of the festival. Ghatasthapana is performed for invoking Goddess Shakti. Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat is from 11:48 AM to 12:36 PM. On the first day of Navratri, Goddess Shailputri is worshipped.

Day 2:

Chandra Darshana falls on 27 September from 6:12 PM to 7:08 PM. People observe a day long fast, and end it after seeing the moon after Amavasya. During this day, Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped.

Day 3:

On 28 September, Sindoor Tritiya will be observed and Goddess Chandraghanta will be worshipped.

Day 4:

The devotees will worship Goddess Kushmanda on 29 September.

Day 5:

Lalita Panchami falls on 30 September. Devotees observe a fast for the Goddess Lalita on the fifth day of Navratri. Panchami Tithi begins from 12:08 AM and ends at 10:34 PM on this day. Goddess Skandamata is also worshipped on this day.

Day 6:

During Shashthi, which is on 1 October this year, Goddess Katyayani is worshipped.

Day 7:

Saraswati Avahan is on 2 October. Saraswati Avahan means the invocation of Goddess Saraswati. The Mula Nakshatra Avahan Muhurat is from 8:52 AM to 2:32 PM on this day. The day is also dedicated to the worshipping of Goddess Kalaratri.

Day 8:

Saraswati Pradhan Puja falls on 3 October. The Purva Ashadha Puja Muhurat is from 7:31 AM to 1:09 PM on this day. Durgashtami also falls on this day. During the eighth day of Navratri, Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped. Sandhi Puja Muhurat is from 4:13 PM to 5:01 PM on this day.

Day 9:

Maha Navami falls on the ninth day of Navratri, which is 4 October this year. Goddess Durga is worshipped as Mahisasuramardini on the day of Maha Navami. Ayudha Puja is also celebrated on this occasion. The Ayudha Puja Vijaya Muhurat is from 2:08 PM to 2:55 PM and Navratri Pratah Homa Muhurta is from 6:15 AM to 2:20 PM. Ashwina Navratri Parana time will commence after 2:20 PM.

Visarjan:

Durga Visarjan marks the end of Navratri, which is 5 October this time. The Durga Visarjan Muhurat is from 6:16 AM to 8:37 AM. Vijayadashami also falls on this day, which marks the victory of Lord Rama over demon king Ravana and also the victory of Goddess Durga over demon Mahishasura. The Vijay Muhurat is from 02:07 PM to 02:54 PM.

