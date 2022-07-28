National Refreshment Day 2022: History, significance and interesting quotes

National Refreshment Day is observed every year on the fourth Thursday of July. It is a day to remind people to take some time from their busy schedules and enjoy themselves with family. This year, National Refreshment Day will be celebrated on 28 July.

This special day is usually observed during the hottest time of the year when a cold cup of coffee, iced tea, or lemonade is all that your body needs on a hot tiring day. More than an occasion to enjoy a cool drink, National Refreshment Day rejuvenates people and motivates them to uplift themselves from their extremely mundane lives.

History and Significance:

The National Refreshment Day was established in 2015 after a beer company named Traveler Beer - celebrated this occasion by introducing a new variety of beer in the market.

For the unversed, Traveler Beer Company is a craft beer venture that is based in Burlington, Vermont. The renowned company produces a large variety of beer products by combining traditional European shandy and American craft beer.

The first National Refreshment Day was grandly celebrated by Traveler Beer to make customers happy by serving them a new variety of beer. Later, the organisation decided to celebrate this special day every fourth Thursday of July.

In the United States, National Refreshment Day plays a significant role as beer is one of the widely available drinks in the country.

Interesting Quotes:

-You have to really use your imagination to refresh your daily life - Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt, Franco–Belgian playwright, short story writer, and novelist.

-To sit in the shade on a fine day and look upon verdure is the most perfect refreshment -Jane Austen, English novelist.

-I find it refreshing to unplug from it for a while. You kind of forget how deeply you get embedded in it - Will Wright, American video game designer.

-It's refreshing to just see someone that you can have honest communication with - Danny Ainge, former American professional basketball player.

-Even though running is physically straining, it's mentally refreshing. Especially when you feel like you've accomplished something.- Biz Stone, American entrepreneur.