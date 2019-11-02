National Geographic's November 2019 issue is first-ever with all-female contributors

Titled Women: A Century of Change, the November 2019 issue of National Geographic is the first ever since 1888 to have all-female contributors. The award-winning magazine asks each of them to describe themselves, particularly their strengths.

Among the contributors is New York Times bestselling author Claudia Kalb, who tells the magazine her greatest strength lies in her awareness. "I try to see the world through the people who populate my stories and my life. Their perspectives lead to unexpected insights." Her contribution to the November issue is in the form of an article exploring why now is an ideal time for women to be making careers in science.

Acclaimed photographer Saumya Khandelwal considers womanhood to have an all-encompassing effect on the different aspects of her life. "Everything that’s in me by virtue of being a woman: I feel closely, live intuitively, and steal moments of silence from what I see," she says. Khandelwal has photographically supported Nilanjana Bhowmick's writing on the reclamation of public spaces by Indian women, which has been carried in the issue of this month.

The November issue of National Geographic is the first ever with all female contributors. Each day we'll introduce you to one of them, and share how they would describe their greatest strength. #NatGeoWomenofImpact https://t.co/XJ4arPG4CW — National Geographic (@NatGeo) October 17, 2019

National Geographic has been introducing its followers to one collaborator each day on Twitter over the past month, with the tag #NatGeoWomenofImpact.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.