National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: Five foods to reduce risk of deadly disease

Eating a balanced diet includes consuming food that is rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. What you eat can drastically have an impact on your health, including the risk of developing chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. Experts have pointed out the benefits of eating foods that are of plant origin. Foods like broccoli, berries, and garlic are strongly linked to cancer prevention. Although selecting cancer-fighting foods at the market and at mealtime cannot guarantee you will not get the disease, good choices can help to reduce your risk. On the occasion of National Cancer Awareness Day, here are some of the foods that can be a part of your anti-cancer diet:

1. Green tea: Green tea is a powerful antioxidant, which is an important part of an anti-cancer diet. Green tea is very helpful in preventing liver, breast and lung cancer. Researchers report that a nontoxic chemical found in green tea acts against urokinase, an enzyme crucial for cancer growth in the body.

2. Broccoli: Broccoli contains sulforaphane, a compound found in cruciferous vegetables that are believed to have anticancer properties. A test-tube study has shown that sulforaphane reduced the size and number of breast cancer cells by around 75 per cent. Including broccoli in a few of your meals per week comes with some cancer-fighting benefits.

3. Garlic: The same sulphur compounds that cause odour may also stop the formation of cancer-causing substances in the body, speed DNA repair, and kill cancer cells.

4. Whole Grains: Grocery store shelves are often filled with grains and grain products. Whole grains contain fibre, minerals, vitamins, and plant compounds in huge amounts, and may reduce your chances of getting cancer. The fibre found in whole grains helps you to stay full for a long period of time and thus helps in maintaining your body weight for longer.

5. Carrots: Eating more carrots is linked to a reduced risk of certain types of cancer. Try incorporating carrots as a healthy snack in your diet or as a side dish just a few times per week.

