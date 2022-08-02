Nag Panchami 2022: Check Nag Devata mantra and rituals according to zodiac sign

Devotees believe that Kaal Sarp Dosh brings bad luck and hardship to an individual’s life. So, those who offer prayers and keep fast on Nag Panchami can get rid of flaws in their horoscope.

Nag Panchami is an auspicious festival for the Hindu community. This year, the festival, which sees devotees worshipping snakes or snake gods, will be observed on 2 August throughout India and Nepal.

According to the Hindu calendar, Nag Panchami is performed on the fifth day of the bright half in the lunar month of Sawan (July to August). Devotees believe that offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Nag Devata will help them be free from all their sins. They also believe that the blessings of Lord Shiva will aid one in living a prosperous and happy life.

According to Hindu astrology, the head of the snake is signified as Rahu and the tail of the snake is represented as Ketu. So, if in the Kundali (which is the zodiacal chart of an individual) all the seven major planets are placed between Rahu and Ketu in the reverse order (that is anticlockwise), then it is said to be Kaal Sarpa Dosha (meaning defects due to black snakes).

Devotees believe that Kaal Sarp Dosh brings bad luck and hardship to an individual’s life. So, those who offer prayers and keep fast on Nag Panchami can get rid of flaws in their horoscope.

Here are the rituals an Nag Panchami mantras as per your zodiac sign:

We have listed a few measures that need to be followed as per your zodiac sign on Nag Panchami Day.

Aries: On Nag Panchami, Aries are advised to recite Rudrashtadhyayi to remove all the weaknesses and flaws related to the planet Rahu. The Nag mantra that should be recited is - Om Giri Namah.

Taurus: On this sacred day, you should throw a piece of copper in running/flowing water. By doing so, you will be blessed with good luck. Om Bhudhar Namah should be chanted.

Gemini: Geminis should donate green moong dal to the poor. By doing this your Rahu will become strong. The Nag mantra to be chanted on this occasion is Om Vyal Namah.

Cancer: Throw a coconut into flowing water. Also, offer a serpent-shaped structure to Lord Shiva on Nag Panchami. Om Kakodar Namah is the special mantra to be recited today.

Leo: On the occasion of Nag Panchami, Leos should donate a dry coconut and black lentils to the poor and needy. They should also chant - Om Sarang Namah.

Virgo: Today, you must help a handicapped or a sick person. By doing so, your problems related to health will be solved soon. The Nag mantra that should be recited is - Om Bhujang Namah

Libra: On the day of Nag Panchami, Libras should recite Shiv Chalisa at home. Doing this will bring happiness and prosperity to your home. Om Mahidhar Namah should be chanted.

Scorpio: On Nag Panchami, Scorpios must worship Lord Ganesha. Devotees must also offer Lord Ganesha yellow flowers and laddus. The Nag mantra that should be recited is - Om Vishdhar Namah.

Sagittarius: On this day, prepare and offer a mixture of flour and sugar to Lord Shiva and then distribute the prasad among the poor. Om Ahi Namah should be recited by devotees on this occasion.

Capricorn: On Nag Panchami, you must organize a Bhandara (special free-of-cost meal) in a temple after spotting a snake. Recite Om Achal Namah on the occasion.

Aquarius: Today, you should throw 100 grams of coal in running water while chanting ‘Om Nagdevatay Namah’. The special Nag mantra that should be recited by you is - Om Nagpati Namah.

Pisces: On Nag Panchami, offer Arka and Dhatoora flowers and fresh fruits to Lord Shiva. Remember to chant the mantra- Om Namah Shivaya and perform Rudrabhishek with milk. The special mantra that should be recited by you today is Om Shell Namah.