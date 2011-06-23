Music review: ‘Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap’

Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap is an unabashed party album, but the duo of Vishal-Shekhar have proved yet again that commercial music need not be totally mindless.

By Amit Gurbaxani

Today’s music directors, playback singers and actors don’t share the kind of camaraderie their counterparts in the “golden era” of Hindi film music used to enjoy with each other. Shammi Kapoor, for instance, was great pals with Mohammed Rafi and would often sit in for recordings. Kapoor and Rafi were contemporaries, unlike the composer duo Vishal-Shekhar and Amitabh Bachchan whose relationship is well, that between fan boys and their screen idol. Luckily, Bachchan is not only a man who treats his fans well but also a veteran in that willing-to-try-anything stage of his career. You need only see the green glares he dons in this film for evidence of this.

While Bachchan followers of yore may cringe at his increasingly bizarre get-ups, for Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani as music composers, this meant they got a somewhat free rein when crafting songs for his age-defying character in Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap.

They got to design a soundtrack, where they could be at their experimental best, and as result, have delivered their most consistent score since Dostana in 2008. It’s only five songs long (four really, because the title tune comes in two versions) but each track has been carefully constructed in a way as to suggest that commercial music need not be mindless.

