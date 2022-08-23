Mosquito bites though not harmful, can be quite awful; here are five home remedies to help you soothe inflamation

Mosquito bites can lead to various infectious diseases and ailments. While you may apply mosquito repellents to avoid the inflammatory reactions, these bites can still happen despite your best efforts

No matter whether you are outdoors or indoors, mosquito bites are pretty common during the summer and monsoon. Though they are not harmful but can surely lead to complications. The likelihood of a mosquito bite depends largely on your surroundings. It can lead to various infectious diseases and ailments. These itchy, pesky, and sometimes sore skin markings are dependent on what bit you, but they are awful. While you may apply mosquito repellents to avoid these inflammatory reactions, these bites can still happen despite your best efforts. As far as the cause of the itch is concerned, it happens because mosquitoes leave a small amount of saliva behind, and our immune system responds by causing inflammation in the area.

But in case nothing seems to be working for you, these home remedies can rescue you from irritation caused by a mosquito bite:

1. Use Ice: Cold temperatures and ice can help to reduce inflammation. The cold effect also numbs the skin, which can give you immediate and short-term relief. You may use a cold, damp cloth or an ice pack to get rid of the itching caused by a mosquito bite. A bag of crushed ice can also be helpful. Putting ice directly on your skin can be harmful so it is advised to put in a cloth while you apply it.

2. Apply lotion, cream or toothpaste: Apply a lotion, cream or toothpaste on the affected area. Putting calamine lotion or nonprescription hydrocortisone cream on it can help reduce the itch. Or, try dabbing the bite with a paste that you can make by mixing baking soda and water.

3. Vinegar: Vinegar can help to reduce the stinging or burning sensations and acts as a natural disinfectant, especially on the areas affected by mosquito bites.

4. Apply onion juice: Onion’s juice helps to reduce the bite’s sting and irritation. Onions are also popular for their natural anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties that can help reduce your risk of an infection. Cut an onion slice and apply it directly to the affected area for several minutes. Rinse and wash the area properly after you remove the onion.

5. Basil: The fragrant basil plant is the main ingredient of many of Italian recipes, but it acts as a mosquito-bite remedy as well. To make a basil mixture, boil 2 cups of water and add half an ounce of dried basil leaves to it. Wait until the mixture gets cool. Then, dip a washcloth into the liquid, and rub it gently on the affected area.

