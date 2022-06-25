Monsoon Diet: Here are some healthy ways to enjoy corn this season

The antioxidants present in corn also help to flush out toxins and refuel the body with lost energy. Due to these factors, corn is an ideal ingredient to add to your diet. Below are a few healthy ways to enjoy corn this monsoon.

One of the few things that truly defines the essence of Indian monsoon is bhutta or corn. A bite into the piping hot corn, drizzled with a few drops of lime and a pinch of salt with some chilli powder on top is the best to have during rains. Corn is always a healthy option as it is rich in fibre, minerals, vitamins and antioxidants that boost digestion.

The antioxidants present in corn also help to flush out toxins and refuel the body with lost energy. Due to these factors, corn is an ideal ingredient to add to your diet. Here are a few healthy ways to enjoy bhutta or corn this monsoon:

Corn Salad: If you are in a hurry, this easy to make and super quick recipe has to top the list. The healthy and yummysalad mainly includes corn, avocado, onion and tomato. To prepare this, toss the ingredients together, add a pinch of black salt and a few drops of lime juice; then serve it in a bowl.

Chicken and Corn Soup: This delicious soup is perfect for the chilly monsoon season. To prepare this, you need corn, chicken, onion, garlic and a few other ingredients that will make for a super delicious meal.

Crispy Corn: This is a healthy snack which is made by frying corn kernels and then flavouring them with spice powders. To prepare this dish, just boil some corn kernels, add corn flour and drop them in the air fryer (or oven) for baking. After its done, put any masala of your choice with a dash of salt. You can also add lime from top, it will taste better.

Bhutte Ka Kees: Bhutte or Bhutta is the same thing and kees means grated. So the dish means ‘grated corn snack’ which is popular in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. To prepare this, one needs to spice the grated corn with masalas like mustard, cumin seeds, green chillies, turmeric and asafoetida.

Corn Poha: This is a very nutritious snack that includes a good amount of corn along with tomatoes, onions, coriander, green chillies and other spices. To prepare this, mix everything together and serve a tasty meal in no time.

Corn Chaat: This is a desi-style special chaat which is spicy yet light and flavourful. To prepare this, ingredients like corn, tomato, coriander, sprouts, onion, cumin powder, salt and red chilli are needed.