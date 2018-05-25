Michelle Obama shares cover for upcoming memoir, Becoming; hopes to inspire readers to reach their goals

Michelle Obama has unveiled the cover for her to-be-published memoir — titled Becoming — in an Instagram post. The cover features a portrait of the former First lady of the United States that has been shot by the photographer Miller Mobley.

“I’m thrilled to share with all of you the cover for Becoming. The process of writing this book has been so personally meaningful and illuminating for me. As I prepare to share Becoming this fall, I hope you’ll also think about your own story, and trust that it will help you become whoever you aspire to be. Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own,” Michelle Obama wrote in a post accompanying the cover photo.

In leading up to the book cover reveal, she also shared four family photographs that illustrated milestones in her personal journey, leading to the present day.

Becoming will be published in 25 languages around the world. It is slated to release on 13 November 2018. A statement by the publishers read:

"In her memoir, a work of deep reflection and mesmerising storytelling, Michelle Obama invites readers into her world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped her — from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world’s most famous address. With unerring honesty and lively wit, she describes her triumphs and her disappointments, both public and private, telling her full story as she has lived it — in her own words and on her own terms. Warm, wise, and revelatory, Becoming is an unusually intimate reckoning from a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectations—and whose story inspires us to do the same."

