#MeToo: Chetan Bhagat responds to Ira Trivedi's accusations, says 'don’t harm a movement with #fakecharges'

Living FP Staff Oct 15, 2018 11:32:30 IST

Following a column in the Outlook magazine by writer Ira Trivedi in which she detailed her own experience of being sexually harassed by Chetan Bhagat, the author responded on 15 October with a series of tweets claiming that not only are these allegations false but are also hampering the movement as a whole.

He tweeted the photograph of a 'self-explanatory' email that was sent to him by Trivedi in 2013 which according to him shows that her accusations from 2010 were false. He also wrote that the mental harassment that these charges were inflicting on him and his family must stop and that people should refrain from harming the campaign with fake charges.

In the posts that followed, he also said that as she came from a family with powerful political connections and it was he who was initially intimidated by her. Bhagat went on to share another image of an excerpt from an article which spoke about an 'entitled IAS kid demanding upgrades at Air India counter.' He claims that this kid was Trivedi.

Trivedi had met Bhagat nearly a decade ago at the Jaipur Literature Festival during a panel discussion and over the years that followed she alleged that Bhagat made several untoward advances at her.

To her accusations, the author, whose work The Girl in Room 105 was released recently, responded by tweeting that he launched Trivedi's book in 2015/16 and questioned who calls their harasser to be a chief guest at their book launch. He added that it takes a lifetime to build a reputation and that this movement was not about believing a particular gender but merely standing up for what was true.

He further said that while he may choose to go silent on Twitter following these developments for the sake of his family, he is scarcely shamed or silenced and to whatever retorts might come his way, he is "neither obligated nor inclined to respond."


Updated Date: Oct 15, 2018 11:32 AM

