Menstrual Awareness Conclave to be held in Delhi to address stigma around periods, discuss sustainable solutions

Living FP Staff May 26, 2018 15:31:43 IST

Despite the advent of new technology, menstrual hygiene remains a neglected subject in India, which is home to 355 women. Only 18 percent of women use sanitary napkins. The remaining -- a staggering 82 percent -- resort to using unhygienic, unsafe options, such as cloth, hay and even ash. The results are countless cases of urinary and reproductive tract infections, a culture of shame, and many lives put in danger.

To mark International Menstrual Hygiene Day on 28 May 2018, the first ever Menstrual Awareness Conclave is being organised by Niine Movement in Delhi. It will involve discussions about periods in the Indian context and how the stigma surrounding it affects the everyday lives of women, as well as try to arrive at sustainable solutions. Padman star Akshay Kumar is the chief guest of this event.

Representational image

This conclave will have two panels, the first of which will be chaired by Poonam Muttreja, the Executive Director of the Population Foundation of India (PFI). Muttreja will be in conversation with Shabana Azmi, Meenakshi Lekhi, and Nishtha Satyam, among others. This panel aims to discuss the origins of the stigma surrounding menstruation and the impact it has on women.

The second panel, chaired and moderated by Shivani Wazir Pasrich, Regional Coordinator, India of the Royal Commonwealth Society, will discuss the safety and security of female students once they reach puberty in the school environment. Pasrich is joined by Dr Bindu Rana, CEO and Founder of Millennium Education Management, educationist Lata Vaidyanathan, Director of TERI Prakriti School, and Dr Jennifer Butler, Deputy Regional Director, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Niine Movement is a five-year plan aimed at raising awareness about menstrual hygiene as well as tackling taboos related to menstruation.

Additional details about the conclave can be found on Niine's website.


Updated Date: May 26, 2018 15:31 PM

