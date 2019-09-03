Mein Madhuri Dixit nahi, TikTok Star banna chahti hoon- Rashi Khanna

“Kuch toh log kahenge… logo ka kaam hai kehna!”

While these old Bollywood lyrics used to represent the judgmental nature of the Indian society, it has taken on a new meaning in today’s world; the world where for you to be an influencer, people need to talk about you all the time!

Be it a YouTube star, or a TikTok star, you’ve got to be ready 24X7. The need to make a video can pop up any time, depending on what is trending and what is ‘in vogue’; and for that, you need to be equipped with the smartest gadgets as well!

Here’s a video that pokes fun at such comparisons and societal pressures, in order to become a star! Take a look at Rashi’s story and the things she needs to do to get a million followers!

