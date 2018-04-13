You are here:
Meanwhile on Instagram: Hoardergurl is a quirky chronicler of things past

Apr 13, 2018

Switzerland-based Hoardergurl's feed is a walk down memory lane, turning faded decrepit sightings into sexy, rock and roll visuals, with clever use of photo-montage and sometimes, expired film.

#jetable #lausanne #stairs #35mm #disposable #filmfeed #analog

#35mm #wallpapershet #wallpaper

#stairs #tiles

#lausanne #neonsign #redshet

#switzerland #bern #pinkshet

#lausanne

#lausanne

#soloparking #lausanne

#lausanne

#lausanne

#elevatorshet #redshet

#poolshet

